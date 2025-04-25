Advertisement
More Stories
Rónan Kelleher. Nick Elliott/INPHO
FreeSelection

Kelleher to captain much-changed Leinster against Scarlets

Academy back Ruben Moloney is likely to make his senior Leinster debut off the bench.
12.12pm, 25 Apr 2025

RÓNAN KELLEHER WILL captain a much-changed Leinster for the first time away to the Scarlets in the URC on Saturday evening. [KO: 5.15pm; Live RTÉ Two and Premier Sports 2]. 

Meanwhile, academy back Ruben Moloney will make his senior Leinster debut off the bench. 

With a Champions Cup semi-final against Northampton on the horizon on Saturday week, Leo Cullen has rotated heavily for the trip to Wales. 

Kelleher starts alongside Cian Healy and Thomas Clarkson in the front row, with Ryan Baird selected in the second row alongside Brian Deeny. 

Will Connors is named at openside having returned from injury, with the back row completed by Alex Soroka and James Culhane, both of whom played in last week’s comprehensive win at home to Ulster.

Ross Byrne is at out-half, partnered by Fintan Gunne, as Ciarán Frawley moves to full-back. Jamie Osborne moves to centre, where he is partnered by Liam Turner.

Jimmy O’Brien and Andrew Osborne have been named on the wing. 

Leinster are top of the URC with 14 wins and 67 points from 15 games, while Scarlets are among the league’s congested middle: they are ninth on 38 points, but just three points behind fifth-placed Benetton. 

Leinster (vs Scarlets)

15. Ciarán Frawley 

14. Andrew Osborne

13. Liam Turner

12. Jamie Osborne

11. Jimmy O’Brien

10. Ross Byrne

9. Fintan Gunne 

 1. Cian Healy

2. Rónan Kelleher CAPTAIN

3. Thomas Clarkson

4. Ryan Baird

5. Brian Deeny

6. Alex Soroka

7. Will Connors

8. James Culhane 

Replacements:

16. Gus McCarthy 

17. Jack Boyle

18. Rabah Slimani 

19. Diarmuid Mangan 

20. Scott Penny 

21. Cormac Foley 

22. Charlie Tector 

23. Ruben Moloney 

  

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie