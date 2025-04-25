Kelleher to captain much-changed Leinster against Scarlets

RÓNAN KELLEHER WILL captain a much-changed Leinster for the first time away to the Scarlets in the URC on Saturday evening. [KO: 5.15pm; Live RTÉ Two and Premier Sports 2].

Meanwhile, academy back Ruben Moloney will make his senior Leinster debut off the bench.

With a Champions Cup semi-final against Northampton on the horizon on Saturday week, Leo Cullen has rotated heavily for the trip to Wales.

Kelleher starts alongside Cian Healy and Thomas Clarkson in the front row, with Ryan Baird selected in the second row alongside Brian Deeny.

Will Connors is named at openside having returned from injury, with the back row completed by Alex Soroka and James Culhane, both of whom played in last week’s comprehensive win at home to Ulster.

Ross Byrne is at out-half, partnered by Fintan Gunne, as Ciarán Frawley moves to full-back. Jamie Osborne moves to centre, where he is partnered by Liam Turner.

Jimmy O’Brien and Andrew Osborne have been named on the wing.

Leinster are top of the URC with 14 wins and 67 points from 15 games, while Scarlets are among the league’s congested middle: they are ninth on 38 points, but just three points behind fifth-placed Benetton.

Leinster (vs Scarlets)

15. Ciarán Frawley

14. Andrew Osborne

13. Liam Turner

12. Jamie Osborne

11. Jimmy O’Brien

10. Ross Byrne

9. Fintan Gunne

1. Cian Healy

2. Rónan Kelleher CAPTAIN

3. Thomas Clarkson

4. Ryan Baird

5. Brian Deeny

6. Alex Soroka

7. Will Connors

8. James Culhane

Replacements:

16. Gus McCarthy

17. Jack Boyle

18. Rabah Slimani

19. Diarmuid Mangan

20. Scott Penny

21. Cormac Foley

22. Charlie Tector

23. Ruben Moloney