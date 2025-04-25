RÓNAN KELLEHER WILL captain a much-changed Leinster for the first time away to the Scarlets in the URC on Saturday evening. [KO: 5.15pm; Live RTÉ Two and Premier Sports 2].
Meanwhile, academy back Ruben Moloney will make his senior Leinster debut off the bench.
With a Champions Cup semi-final against Northampton on the horizon on Saturday week, Leo Cullen has rotated heavily for the trip to Wales.
Kelleher starts alongside Cian Healy and Thomas Clarkson in the front row, with Ryan Baird selected in the second row alongside Brian Deeny.
Will Connors is named at openside having returned from injury, with the back row completed by Alex Soroka and James Culhane, both of whom played in last week’s comprehensive win at home to Ulster.
Ross Byrne is at out-half, partnered by Fintan Gunne, as Ciarán Frawley moves to full-back. Jamie Osborne moves to centre, where he is partnered by Liam Turner.
Jimmy O’Brien and Andrew Osborne have been named on the wing.
Leinster are top of the URC with 14 wins and 67 points from 15 games, while Scarlets are among the league’s congested middle: they are ninth on 38 points, but just three points behind fifth-placed Benetton.
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Kelleher to captain much-changed Leinster against Scarlets
RÓNAN KELLEHER WILL captain a much-changed Leinster for the first time away to the Scarlets in the URC on Saturday evening. [KO: 5.15pm; Live RTÉ Two and Premier Sports 2].
Meanwhile, academy back Ruben Moloney will make his senior Leinster debut off the bench.
With a Champions Cup semi-final against Northampton on the horizon on Saturday week, Leo Cullen has rotated heavily for the trip to Wales.
Kelleher starts alongside Cian Healy and Thomas Clarkson in the front row, with Ryan Baird selected in the second row alongside Brian Deeny.
Will Connors is named at openside having returned from injury, with the back row completed by Alex Soroka and James Culhane, both of whom played in last week’s comprehensive win at home to Ulster.
Ross Byrne is at out-half, partnered by Fintan Gunne, as Ciarán Frawley moves to full-back. Jamie Osborne moves to centre, where he is partnered by Liam Turner.
Jimmy O’Brien and Andrew Osborne have been named on the wing.
Leinster are top of the URC with 14 wins and 67 points from 15 games, while Scarlets are among the league’s congested middle: they are ninth on 38 points, but just three points behind fifth-placed Benetton.
Leinster (vs Scarlets)
15. Ciarán Frawley
14. Andrew Osborne
13. Liam Turner
12. Jamie Osborne
11. Jimmy O’Brien
10. Ross Byrne
9. Fintan Gunne
1. Cian Healy
2. Rónan Kelleher CAPTAIN
3. Thomas Clarkson
4. Ryan Baird
5. Brian Deeny
6. Alex Soroka
7. Will Connors
8. James Culhane
Replacements:
16. Gus McCarthy
17. Jack Boyle
18. Rabah Slimani
19. Diarmuid Mangan
20. Scott Penny
21. Cormac Foley
22. Charlie Tector
23. Ruben Moloney
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Leinster Selection Scarlets URC