LIVE: Ireland v North Macedonia, international friendly

Hello, and welcome to tonight’s liveblog.

With less than an hour until kick-off, it’s a subdued atmosphere at the Aviva.

Ireland ideally would have been playing Denmark now for a place at the World Cup, but the semi-final heartache against Czechia means they have ended up in this friendly for playoff losers.

It will, at least, be a chance for the Aviva to express their gratitude to experienced players like Seamus Coleman and John Egan who have served their country with distinction for years. This is the first game on home turf since the memorable defeat of Portugal in November.

It could also be a potentially memorable night for the likes of Bosun Lawal, Millenic Alli and Josh Keeley, who will be hoping to make their senior international debuts.

The North Macedonians, meanwhile, are likely to also be less-than-enthused about the prospect of this match, having been well beaten 4-0 by Denmark on Thursday.