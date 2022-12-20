All-Ireland club winners Kilcoo announce managerial departures

ALL-IRELAND CLUB winners Kilcoo have tonight announced the departure of joint managers Conleith Gilligan and Richard Thornton.

The pair had worked with previous manager Mickey Moran as they won the All-Ireland club title last February, defeating Kilmacud Crokes in the final.

Gilligan and Thornton subsequently took over the running of the team, guiding Kilcoo to another Down senior title win.

However, there was disappointment earlier this month as Kilcoo lost the Ulster senior club final against Derry’s Glen.

Advertisement

A statement issued tonight expressed thanks for the duo’s work during their time with the club.