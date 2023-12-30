Advertisement
Ball Thrown In

Quiz: How much do you remember from this year's All-Ireland senior finals?

Let’s see how closely you were paying attention to the football, hurling and camogie finals in 2023?
0
638
1 hour ago

The Limerick hurlers completed an All-Ireland four-in-a-row this year. But do you know what their final tally was in their victory over Kilkenny?
©INPHO/Morgan Treacy
2-18
1-25

0-30
0-28
Paul Geaney and which other player scored a goal in the All-Ireland SFC final between Dublin and Kerry?
©INPHO/James Crombie
Paddy Small
©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo
David Clifford

©INPHO/James Crombie
Paul Mannion
©INPHO/James Crombie
Colm Basquel
And who provided the assist for the Geaney goal?
©INPHO/James Crombie
Paudie Clifford
David Clifford

Seán O'Shea
Dara Moynihan
Cork were crowned All-Ireland camogie champions this year. Their opponents Waterford were appearing in their first camogie showpiece since what year?
©INPHO/Bryan Keane
1950
1965

1972
1945
In the Ladies All-Ireland final, Dublin defeated Kerry by how many points to reclaim the Brendan Martin Cup for the first time since 2020?
©INPHO/Laszlo Gecz
3
5

1
7
Back to the men's football final. What was unique about Dublin's Stephen Cluxton, Michael Fitzsimons and James McCarthy after they lifted the Sam Maguire?
©INPHO/James Crombie
They all got a tattoo of the Dublin crest to mark the occasion
They had all started in each of Dublin's All-Ireland victories since 2011

They announced that they were opening a coffee shop together
They had all won a ninth All-Ireland medal
True or false. In the All-Ireland hurling final, Kilkenny suffered their fourth All-Ireland final defeat this year since their last win in 2015?
©INPHO/Bryan Keane
True
False
Which of these Cork camogie stars did NOT score a goal in their triumphant All-Ireland final display?
©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo
Amy O'Connor
©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo
Sorcha McCartan

©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo
Hannah Looney
©INPHO/Ben Brady
Fiona Keating
Which Dublin defender was credited for her man-marking display on Kerry's Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh in the Ladies All-Ireland final?
©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo
Leah Caffrey
©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo
Lauren Magee

©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo
Aoife Kane
©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo
Niamh Crowley
And finally, which of these Limerick stars was forced to miss the All-Ireland hurling final due to injury?
©INPHO/Tom Maher
Cian Lynch
©INPHO/Tom Maher
Diarmaid Byrnes

©INPHO/Tom Mahe
William O'Donoghue
©INPHO/Tom Maher
Declan Hannon
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Gold
All-Ireland champion! You were really paying attention to the finals this year.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Silver
Hard luck! You were so close but the game just didn't go you way this time.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Bronze
Wide ball! The ball just didn't bounce the way you needed it to this time.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Wooden Spoon
A day to forget! Back to the training field with you. Maybe you'll have more luck next year.
Share your result:

Author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie
Send Tip or Correction
