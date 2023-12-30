Quiz: How much do you remember from this year's All-Ireland senior finals?

The Limerick hurlers completed an All-Ireland four-in-a-row this year. But do you know what their final tally was in their victory over Kilkenny? ©INPHO/Morgan Treacy 2-18 1-25

0-30 0-28

Paul Geaney and which other player scored a goal in the All-Ireland SFC final between Dublin and Kerry? ©INPHO/James Crombie Paddy Small ©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo David Clifford

©INPHO/James Crombie Paul Mannion ©INPHO/James Crombie Colm Basquel

And who provided the assist for the Geaney goal? ©INPHO/James Crombie Paudie Clifford David Clifford

Seán O'Shea Dara Moynihan

Cork were crowned All-Ireland camogie champions this year. Their opponents Waterford were appearing in their first camogie showpiece since what year? ©INPHO/Bryan Keane 1950 1965

1972 1945

In the Ladies All-Ireland final, Dublin defeated Kerry by how many points to reclaim the Brendan Martin Cup for the first time since 2020? ©INPHO/Laszlo Gecz 3 5

1 7

Back to the men's football final. What was unique about Dublin's Stephen Cluxton, Michael Fitzsimons and James McCarthy after they lifted the Sam Maguire? ©INPHO/James Crombie They all got a tattoo of the Dublin crest to mark the occasion They had all started in each of Dublin's All-Ireland victories since 2011

They announced that they were opening a coffee shop together They had all won a ninth All-Ireland medal

True or false. In the All-Ireland hurling final, Kilkenny suffered their fourth All-Ireland final defeat this year since their last win in 2015? ©INPHO/Bryan Keane True False

Which of these Cork camogie stars did NOT score a goal in their triumphant All-Ireland final display? ©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo Amy O'Connor ©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo Sorcha McCartan

©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo Hannah Looney ©INPHO/Ben Brady Fiona Keating

Which Dublin defender was credited for her man-marking display on Kerry's Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh in the Ladies All-Ireland final? ©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo Leah Caffrey ©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo Lauren Magee

©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo Aoife Kane ©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo Niamh Crowley