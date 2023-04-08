Biggest storyline? Player to watch? The key All-Ireland football questions

1. What’s the biggest storyline in this year’s All-Ireland football championship?

Declan Bogue: It’s tempting to say Stephen Cluxton and his role with Dublin – did he come back to happily sit on the bench? And you just know that Mayo will elbow their way into the national consciousness at some point.

But we sense it will be more to do with the new championship structures.

GAA President Larry McCarthy has already sounded his familiar rebuke to the ‘Critic’s Collective’ that they should go easy in their assessments, but there’s an awful lot to look forward to as teams face others of similar standard when the sod really firms up.

Sinead Farrell: The sight of Stephen Cluxton warming up before Dublin’s league games against Louth poses questions about what kind of role Dessie Farrell has in mind for hi. Mayo’s scintillating league form will have many considering whether, in fact, this will be their year they end their long wait for All-Ireland glory.

What will be most intriguing to watch though, is Kerry’s All-Ireland defence and whether or not they will be lifting the Sam Maguire again in July.

Emma Duffy: The return of Stephen Cluxton, Jack McCaffrey and Paul Mannion — and Division 2 Allianz football league silverware will have lit a spark under the Dubs, while Kerry will happily come in under the radar as they defend their crown.

There’s no shortage of other storylines, but let’s go with the never-ending Mayo for Sam campaign. Kevin McStay has the Green and Red in fine fettle for a Sam Maguire assault. It’s always a fascinating watch.

Fintan O’Toole: The events that unfold between 20-21 May and 17-18 June. That is when the new All-Ireland group stage format is ushered into view. It feels all the more that we are watching the provincial competitions in dwindling states, the new national structure looks fascinating.

2. Pick a player you’re most looking forward to watching?

Declan Bogue: A couple of years back, I had an enlightening conversation with a seasoned inter-county All Star footballer about the coaching concepts of bilateral co-ordination.

There was a pause before we both blurted out ‘David Clifford!’

He admitted that even when playing against Clifford, he has to snap out of his reverie and remember that he is playing a sporting contest against the Fossa Freak, such is his admiration for his graceful movement and striking.

Any day you see him in the flesh is a privilege, and is virtually guaranteed to give us another summer of drooling.

Sinead Farrell: Established stars like David Clifford, Seán O’Shea and Shane Walsh are always a joy to watch. Peter Cooke made an impressive return to the Galway squad this year following a break in 2022, making a considerable impact to help Pádraic Joyce’s side reach the Division 1 final. It will be interesting to see the impression he makes on Galway’s attack during the championship.

Emma Duffy: Obvious answer. David Clifford, as always.

Fintan O’Toole: Amidst the crew of returning talents - Cluxton, Cooke, Conroy and Mannion – Jack McCaffrey stands out. His blend of pace and power will electrify Dublin’s prospects.

3. Name the four provincial champions?

Declan Bogue: Dublin in Leinster. There’s a serious case of Stockholm Syndrome among the other Leinster counties. Dublin’s average winning margin of games throughout the last five championships have been 16 points, 7 points, 18 points, 19 points and 20 points.

In Munster, Kerry will be well rested for the meeting against the winners of Tipperary and Waterford, both in lowly condition, and primed to mince Cork in the final.

If Tyrone can negotiate a bruising Ulster game against Monaghan at home, then they would be in line to face a Derry side that are looking a tiny bit tattered around the edges with aches and strains. The other side of the draw is not too hot.

As definitive as we might feel about the others, Connacht is where we stray into the field of the known unknowns. Have Mayo found a formula and a way to grind out games? Or does the whole house fall down against Roscommon? We might live to regret it, but Mayo for now.

Sinead Farrell: Dublin are not the imperious force they once were but it’s difficult to see any other Leinster side mounting a challenge that could unseat them. Kerry will also expect to hold onto their provincial crown again.

Mickey Graham’s Cavan side have a great chance this season to add another Ulster success to the one they achieved in 2020. Other counties are dealing with struggles at present. Perhaps championship football will elicit an emphatic response from them, but Cavan could be the ones to profit.

Connacht is essentially a three-horse race between Galway, Mayo and Roscommon. Galway could edge it, they face Mayo or Roscommon in the semi-final and will have a lot of rest banked by then.

Emma Duffy: Dublin, Kerry, Galway and Derry (if Conor Glass and Chrissy McKaigue are fit).

Fintan O’Toole: The Dublin and Kerry case for favouritism is unwavering. Connacht is a tricky forecast, Mayo may just channel league-winning momentum. Ulster? Perhaps an outsider in Cavan.

4. And what county will be lifting Sam Maguire this summer?

Declan Bogue: Dublin. Only Kerry can actually match them for a balanced panel, though Mayo are creeping up in that regard.

The nature of the round robin games means that starting teams will have to get a few different spins. It also rules out the likes of a Derry coming from nowhere to win an All-Ireland title, but this is the deal we are making with ourselves for a more balanced competition.

Sinead Farrell: Kerry. Mayo, Galway and Dublin will be close again but the Kingdom are seemingly aiming to reach their pitch in the championship.

Emma Duffy: I keep changing my mind on this, but I’m going to say Dublin. Kerry, Mayo and Galway should all be there or thereabouts, but the return of big names and panel depth coupled with a hunger to end their drought stretching All The Way Back to 2020 could be the perfect mixture for Dublin.

Fintan O’Toole: The football championship feels like it has flipped from its’ hurling compatriot, an open feel in contrast to the Limerick small ball superiority. A bunch with strong credentials but the triumvirate of the Cliffords and Sean O’Shea may tip the balance Kerry’s way.

