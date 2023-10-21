Advertisement
James Crombie/INPHO Jim McGuinness and Mickey Harte.
Harte V McGuinness
Ulster draws pairs Mickey Harte against Jim McGuinness
Nostalgia abounds in Ulster draw as stronger sides loaded up on one side.
Updated 1 hour ago

LAST UPDATE | 1 hour ago

AS MUCH AS the club season is pushed and promoted to carry mass appeal, there is something about the excitement that abounds in late October when the All-Ireland football championship draw, as broadcast by RTÉ Radio today (Saturday), pairs Mickey Harte – now in charge of Derry – against Jim McGuinness, back as Donegal manager.   

Back together, after all the years and the diversions and soccer careers and evangelism in Louth, and back duking it out for the Anglo-Celt Cup. 

Derry have never done three Ulster titles in a row before, but with their newly-installed manager, Mickey Harte, it’s another installment of the Harte V McGuinness rivalry.

There’s an air of nostalgia to it, alright. But what lies ahead could be even more spicy. Should Derry beat Donegal, they get to face the winners of whoever emerges from the Monaghan and Cavan preliminary round, with the winners facing Tyrone.

And really, the notion of Mickey Harte facing a Tyrone team is off the chain box-office.

david-clifford-lifts-the-cup Bryan Keane / INPHO Kerry captain David Clifford with the Munster championship. Bryan Keane / INPHO / INPHO

In Munster, Kerry are lined up for what might appear a repeat of the Munster final from this year as Clare will face the winners of Tipperary and Waterford, while Kerry of course need to take care of the winners of Limerick and Cork in the semi-final.  

All Ireland champions Dublin have been paired with Longford in Leinster, and given they should come through that test without great difficulty, will renew a rivalry with Colm O’Rourke, who lies waiting on them as Meath manager. 

In Connacht, champions Galway have a trip to London to get going in the defence of their province. 

On the other side of the draw, New York gained their very first Connacht win on penalties this year against Leitrim but will find the going tougher against Mayo when they host them in Gaelic Park. 

A win there gives Mayo the chance of atoning for their championship loss against Roscommon this season on Easter Sunday in the Connacht opener, one week on from their National League final triumph. 

  

ULSTER

Preliminary round

Monaghan V Cavan

Quarter finals

Tyrone V Monaghan / Cavan

Down V Antrim

Fermanagh V Armagh

Derry V Donegal

Semi finals

Derry / Donegal V Tyrone / Monaghan / Cavan

Down / Antrim V Fermanagh / Armagh 

 

MUNSTER

Quarter finals

Tipperary V Waterford

Limerick V Cork

Semi finals

Clare V Tipperary / Waterford

Limerick / Cork V Kerry

 

LEINSTER

Round 1

Westmeath V Wicklow

Carlow V Wexford

Longford V Meath

Quarter finals

Kildare V Westmeath / Wicklow

Louth V Carlow / Wexford

Dublin V Longford / Meath

Offaly V Laois

Semi finals

Kildare / Westmeath / Wicklow V Louth / Carlow / Wexford

Dublin / Longford / Meath V Offaly / Laois

 

CONNACHT

Quarter finals

New York V Mayo

London V Galway

Sligo V Leitrim

Semi finals

New York / Mayo V Roscommon

Sligo / Leitrim V London / Galway

Author
Declan Bogue
declan@the42.ie
