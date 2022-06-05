Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Sunday 5 June 2022
Line-ups confirmed for tomorrow's All-Ireland football and Tailteann Cup draws

12 teams left in the Sam Maguire race and four going for the Tailteann Cup.

By Fintan O'Toole Sunday 5 Jun 2022, 9:01 PM
1 hour ago 5,397 Views 7 Comments
Rory Grugan celebrates at the final whistle as Armagh defeated Tyrone.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

THE DRAWS FOR Round 2 of the All-Ireland senior football championship and the semi-finals of the Tailteann Cup will both take place tomorrow morning.

The teams involved in the draws, which take place on RTÉ Radio 1′s Morning Ireland, have been confirmed with the conclusion of today’s games.

Armagh’s ousting of reigning champions for Tyrone sees them progress from Round 1 along with yesterday’s victors Cork, Mayo and Clare. The beaten provincial finalists await them in games that will take place next weekend 11-12 June.

The fixture details will be confirmed on Monday afternoon with the venues to be decided by the GAA’s CCCC.

The last twelve stage of the All-Ireland championship has now been reached with the provincial breakdown seeing four Munster, three Ulster, three Connacht and two Ulster teams still involved.

All-Ireland SFC Round 2 Draw

  • Bowl 1 – Cork, Mayo, Clare and Armagh.
  • Bowl 2 – Roscommon, Kildare, Limerick and Donegal.

The draw will also take place tomorrow for the Tailteann Cup semi-finals.

Offaly, Westmeath, Sligo and Cavan are the four teams involved. An open draw will be made to determine the pairings with the semi-finals to be played in Croke Park on Sunday 19 June with coverage live on RTÉ. The throw-in times will be confirmed tomorrow afternoon.

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
