Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Oisín Conaty celebrates at the final whistle. Tom Maher/INPHO
MOTM

Armagh's Oisín Conaty named All-Ireland football final man of the match

The 21-year-old capped another impressive performance with 0-3.
11.37pm, 28 Jul 2024
750
0

ARMAGH FORWARD OISÍN Conaty has been named man of the match after today’s All-Ireland senior football final.

Conaty scored 0-3 in another impressive display as Armagh defeated Galway 1-11 to 0-13 at Croke Park. Kieran McGeeney’s side ended a 22-year wait for All-Ireland glory as they lifted the Sam Maguire Cup for the second time.

Tír na nÓg Portadown clubman Conaty scored Armagh’s first two points, and added another in the second half, capping a string of consistent performances this season.

The award was announced on The Sunday Game on RTÉ, and presented to Conaty by GAA President Jarlath Burns at the team banquet at the Carrickdale Hotel.

“It’s mad, I can’t believe it really,” Conaty told Joanne Cantwell. “This wouldn’t have been possible without them [his team-mates], so I just want to give a big congrats to them.”

“I met Geezer last year and from that meeting I knew I wanted to be an Armagh player,” the promising underage soccer star added.

“He’s just so inspiring, I wanted to follow in his footsteps and lift Sam. Ciaran McKeever was my minor manager, he promised back in 2020 that we’d win an All-Ireland.”

RTÉ did not announce the other nominees.

Author
Emma Duffy
emma@the42.ie
@emmaduffy_
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie