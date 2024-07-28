Armagh's Oisín Conaty named All-Ireland football final man of the match

ARMAGH FORWARD OISÍN Conaty has been named man of the match after today’s All-Ireland senior football final.

Conaty scored 0-3 in another impressive display as Armagh defeated Galway 1-11 to 0-13 at Croke Park. Kieran McGeeney’s side ended a 22-year wait for All-Ireland glory as they lifted the Sam Maguire Cup for the second time.

Tír na nÓg Portadown clubman Conaty scored Armagh’s first two points, and added another in the second half, capping a string of consistent performances this season.

The award was announced on The Sunday Game on RTÉ, and presented to Conaty by GAA President Jarlath Burns at the team banquet at the Carrickdale Hotel.

The 2024 All-Ireland football final Man of the Match is Oisín Conaty of Tír na nÓg Portadown



📺 Watch The Sunday Game on @rteone & @rteplayer https://t.co/hgbwjaYsed pic.twitter.com/JyOiwFSxlx — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) July 28, 2024

“It’s mad, I can’t believe it really,” Conaty told Joanne Cantwell. “This wouldn’t have been possible without them [his team-mates], so I just want to give a big congrats to them.”

“I met Geezer last year and from that meeting I knew I wanted to be an Armagh player,” the promising underage soccer star added.

“He’s just so inspiring, I wanted to follow in his footsteps and lift Sam. Ciaran McKeever was my minor manager, he promised back in 2020 that we’d win an All-Ireland.”

RTÉ did not announce the other nominees.