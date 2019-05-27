Here's the opening All-Ireland senior football qualifier draw for 2019

Che Cullen and Conor McManus will be in opposition in the qualifiers.

Che Cullen and Conor McManus will be in opposition in the qualifiers.

THE OPENING DRAW has taken place this morning for the 2019 All-Ireland senior football qualifiers with last year’s All-Ireland semi-finalists Monaghan set to meet Fermanagh the team that knocked them out of the Ulster championship last year.

Monaghan lost out to Cavan in their provincial quarter-final tie recently and now face another all-Ulster clash against a Fermanagh team that lost out to Donegal yesterday.

2016 All-Ireland semi-finalists Tipperary must travel to take on Down while the losers of Kildare and Longford, who face a Leinster replay next Sunday, will take on Carlow.

Louth entertain Antrim, Leitrim will meet Wicklow, Wexford are to take on Derry, Offaly go up against London and Westmeath are drawn against Waterford.

Here’s the draw in full for the games that will take place on the weekend of 8-9 June with the fixture details to be confirmed by the GAA’s CCCC tomorrow afternoon.

All-Ireland SFC qualifier draw

Round 1

Louth v Antrim

Down v Tipperary

Leitrim v Wicklow

Wexford v Derry

Offaly v London

Monaghan v Fermanagh

Carlow v Kildare/Longford

Westmeath v Waterford

