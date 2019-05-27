This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Monday 27 May, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Here's the opening All-Ireland senior football qualifier draw for 2019

The games will take place on the weekend of 8-9 June.

By Fintan O'Toole Monday 27 May 2019, 9:08 AM
1 hour ago 11,634 Views 7 Comments
https://the42.ie/4655185
Che Cullen and Conor McManus will be in opposition in the qualifiers.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Che Cullen and Conor McManus will be in opposition in the qualifiers.
Che Cullen and Conor McManus will be in opposition in the qualifiers.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

THE OPENING DRAW has taken place this morning for the 2019 All-Ireland senior football qualifiers with last year’s All-Ireland semi-finalists Monaghan set to meet Fermanagh the team that knocked them out of the Ulster championship last year.

Monaghan lost out to Cavan in their provincial quarter-final tie recently and now face another all-Ulster clash against a Fermanagh team that lost out to Donegal yesterday.

2016 All-Ireland semi-finalists Tipperary must travel to take on Down while the losers of Kildare and Longford, who face a Leinster replay next Sunday, will take on Carlow.

Louth entertain Antrim, Leitrim will meet Wicklow, Wexford are to take on Derry, Offaly go up against London and Westmeath are drawn against Waterford.

Here’s the draw in full for the games that will take place on the weekend of 8-9 June with the fixture details to be confirmed by the GAA’s CCCC tomorrow afternoon.

All-Ireland SFC qualifier draw

Round 1

Louth v Antrim
Down v Tipperary
Leitrim v Wicklow
Wexford v Derry
Offaly v London
Monaghan v Fermanagh
Carlow v Kildare/Longford
Westmeath v Waterford

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie