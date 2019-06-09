16 counties will be involved in tomorrow's All-Ireland football qualifier draw

16 TEAMS ARE in the draw for Round 2 of the 2019 All-Ireland senior football qualifiers which takes place tomorrow morning.

It includes recent All-Ireland finalists Mayo and Tyrone, while Armagh and Monaghan are also involved.

The draw will be broadcast live tomorrow on Morning Ireland on RTÉ Radio 1 at 8.30am, and also on GAA.ie.

The second round will see the eight winners from Round 1 drawn against the eight beaten provincial semi-finalists.

A separate draw will be made for home advantage, except in cases where a Division 3 or 4 team in this year’s league is drawn against a Division 1 or 2 side. If that occurs, the Division 3 or 4 team will play at home.

All home venues are subject to approval by the GAA’s CCCC and shall meet the criteria set down by the National Facilities/Health and Safety Committee.

Here’s the full list of the counties involved tomorrow:

Bowl 1

Leitrim

Down

Derry

Antrim

Longford

Westmeath

Offaly

Monaghan

Bowl 2

Sligo

Mayo

Armagh

Tyrone

Clare

Limerick

Kildare

Laois

