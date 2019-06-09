This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Sunday 9 June, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

16 counties will be involved in tomorrow's All-Ireland football qualifier draw

The second backdoor draw of the summer will take place in the morning.

By Kevin O'Brien Sunday 9 Jun 2019, 10:54 PM
37 minutes ago 1,932 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4672596
Mayo's Aidan O’Shea with Matthew Donnelly of Tyrone.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Mayo's Aidan O’Shea with Matthew Donnelly of Tyrone.
Mayo's Aidan O’Shea with Matthew Donnelly of Tyrone.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

16 TEAMS ARE in the draw for Round 2 of the 2019 All-Ireland senior football qualifiers which takes place tomorrow morning.

It includes recent All-Ireland finalists Mayo and Tyrone, while Armagh and Monaghan are also involved.

The draw will be broadcast live tomorrow on Morning Ireland on RTÉ Radio 1 at 8.30am, and also on GAA.ie. 

The second round will see the eight winners from Round 1 drawn against the eight beaten provincial semi-finalists.

A separate draw will be made for home advantage, except in cases where a Division 3 or 4 team in this year’s league is drawn against a Division 1 or 2 side. If that occurs, the Division 3 or 4 team will play at home.

All home venues are subject to approval by the GAA’s CCCC and shall meet the criteria set down by the National Facilities/Health and Safety Committee.

Screen Shot 2019-06-09 at 10.45.16 p.m.

Here’s the full list of the counties involved tomorrow:

Bowl 1
Leitrim
Down
Derry
Antrim
Longford
Westmeath
Offaly
Monaghan

Bowl 2
Sligo
Mayo
Armagh
Tyrone
Clare
Limerick
Kildare
Laois

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien7
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie