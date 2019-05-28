This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
GAA release fixture details for the opening round of the All-Ireland football qualifiers

The games will take place over the course of the weekend of 8-9 June.

By Fintan O'Toole Tuesday 28 May 2019, 3:33 PM
1 hour ago 1,519 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4658128

THE FIRST ROUND of the All-Ireland football qualifiers will be split evenly across the weekend of 8-9 June after the GAA announced the fixture details today.

pjimage (1) Conor McManus, Michael Quinlivan and John Heslin will all be in action in the All-Ireland qualifiers.

The draw took place yesterday morning for the opening round of the backdoor system for the counties that did not reach the semi-finals of this year’s provincial championships. 

The details were released today for the games with four scheduled for Saturday 8 June as Offaly take on London, Leitrim meet Wicklow, Wexford face Derry and it’ll be Louth against Antrim.

The following day, Sunday 9 June, will have four games pencilled in with Down hosting Tipperary, Monaghan meeting Fermanagh, Carlow going up against Kildare or Longford and Westmeath clash with Waterford.  

The losers of Sunday’s Leinster quarter-final replay between Kildare and Longford in Tullamore will complete the make up of the opening round of the qualifiers.

The draw for Round 2 will take place on Monday 10 June with the eight winners of the opening round meeting the eight defeated provincial semi-finalists.

Here’s the fixture details in full:

All-Ireland SFC Round 1

Saturday 8 June 

Offaly v London, Tullamore, 1.30pm
Leitrim v Wicklow, Carrick-on-Shannon, 3pm
Wexford v Derry, Innovate Wexford Park, 4.45pm
Louth v Antrim, Gaelic Grounds, Drogheda, 7pm

Sunday 9 June 

Down v Tipperary, Páirc Esler, Newry, 2pm
Monaghan v Fermanagh, St Tiernach’s Park, Clones, 2pm
Carlow v Kildare/Longford, Netwatch Cullen Park, Carlow, 3pm
Westmeath v Waterford, TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar, 3pm

