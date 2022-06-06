Membership : Access or Sign Up
Draws made for All-Ireland football qualifiers round two and Tailteann Cup semi-finals

Kildare play Mayo and Donegal face Armagh in the glamour qualifiers.

By Fintan O'Toole Monday 6 Jun 2022, 8:47 AM
Kildare and Mayo will face off.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Kildare and Mayo will face off.
Kildare and Mayo will face off.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

THE DRAW HAS taken place this morning for Round 2 of the All-Ireland senior football qualifiers and the semi-finals of the Tailteann Cup.

Kildare will play Mayo in a repeat of their famous 2018 qualifier, while Donegal will meet Armagh for the second time this summer after the Declan Bonner’s side won the recent Ulster semi-final.

Clare face a repeat of a Division 2 game from the spring for the second time, they will play Roscommon. The Banner defeated Meath on Saturday night and drew with the Rossies 0-9 apiece earlier this year.

The remaining game is an all-Munster tie as beaten provincial finalists Limerick will take on Cork, victors over Louth on Saturday, a huge opportunity for the two sides to reach the last eight in Croke Park.

The four games will take place next weekend with fixture details to be confirmed later today by the GAA’s CCCC.

The Tailteann Cup semi-final draw saw Offaly paired with Westmeath and Sligo will take on Cavan.

Those two games are on in Croke Park on Sunday 19 June.

All-Ireland SFC Round 2 draw

  • Roscommon v Clare
  • Limerick v Cork
  • Kildare v Mayo
  • Donegal v Armagh

Tailteann Cup semi-final draw 

  • Offaly v Westmeath
  • Sligo v Cavan

Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

