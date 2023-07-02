Poll: Who do you think will win Sunday's All-Ireland football quarter-finals?

TWO MORE SPOTS up for grabs today in the All-Ireland senior football semi-finals, but who will seize the opportunity?

First up at 1.45pm in Croke Park it’s the meeting of Derry and Cork, before at 4pm it’s the turn of Dublin against Mayo in the glamour tie of the day.

Derry and Dublin both won their respective groups in the All-Ireland series, while they have also claimed provincial silverware this summer. Derry won Ulster after a penalty shootout success over Armagh, while Dublin cantered to Leinster glory at the expense of Louth.

Cork and Mayo arrive at the last eight with the momentum of preliminary quarter-final victories behind them. Cork saw off Roscommon by a point in Páirc Uí Chaoimh last Saturday, while Mayo took down Galway by the same margin in Pearse Stadium last Sunday.

But who do you think will advance? Let us know.

