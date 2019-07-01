This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Galway to face Mayo in Connacht clash - the latest GAA football qualifier draw

The games will take place next weekend 6-7 July.

By Fintan O'Toole Monday 1 Jul 2019, 8:47 AM
53 minutes ago 11,680 Views 12 Comments
https://the42.ie/4704621
Image: Cathal Noonan/INPHO
Image: Cathal Noonan/INPHO

CONNACHT RIVALS GALWAY and Mayo will face off for the right to feature in the Super 8s this year.

That’s the standout tie after this morning’s All-Ireland round 4 qualifier draw. Galway are coming off the back of a provincial final loss to Roscommon while Mayo have picked up recent qualifier wins over Down and Armagh.

The counties met three years in succession in Connacht between 2016 and 2018 with Galway victorious on each occasion.

Elsewhere Cork will take on Laois, the former having lost out to Kerry in the Munster final and the latter defeating Offaly on Saturday night.

Beaten Leinster finalists Meath will go up against Clare, triumphant over Westmeath on Saturday night.

Finally there will be an all-Ulster clash between Tyrone and Cavan in a repeat of their meeting in the qualifiers last year.

The games will take place next weekend 6-7 July with the winners advancing to the Super 8s which commence on 13-14 July.

Provincial champions Roscommon, Kerry, Donegal and Dublin are already qualified for the last eight.

All-Ireland senior football round 4 qualifier draw

Cork v Laois
Meath v Clare
Cavan v Tyrone
Galway v Mayo

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
