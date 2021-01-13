All-Ireland winners Hegarty and O'Callaghan named GAA players of the month

LIMERICK STAR GEARÓID Hegarty and Dublin’s All-Ireland final goalscorer Con O’Callaghan have been named winners of the PWC GAA/GPA Players of the Month Finals award.

Hegarty scored seven points as the Treaty County defeated Waterford and claimed hurling’s biggest prize, the Liam MacCarthy Cup.

In Football, Dublin’s Con O’Callaghan earned recognition after he netted his side’s second goal as they beat Mayo to seal a sixth consecutive Sam Maguire.

“Gearóid capped off a fantastic year for Limerick and himself personally by claiming his second award of the year. Limerick’s unbeaten run through league and championship this year is a magnificent achievement,” said president John Horan.

He added: “Con again showed his class in scoring 1-1 for Dublin against Mayo and in doing so, collected his fifth All-Ireland medal personally as his team surpassed their own records to win an unprecedented six in-a-row.”

