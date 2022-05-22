Here is the 2022 All-Ireland senior hurling championship schedule

Croke Park will host next month's Leinster and Joe McDonagh Cup finals.

WITH THE ROUND-robin games in the Leinster and Munster senior hurling championship concluded, the schedule is now mapped out for the All-Ireland series.

Galway, Kilkenny, Clare and Limerick are the four provincial finalists who are all guaranteed an All-Ireland quarter-final spot at least.

Wexford and Cork have booked third place spots in their respective Leinster and Munster series, while Joe McDonagh Cup finalists Antrim and Kerry will also feature in the All-Ireland championship.

Here’s how the hurling schedule will play out in June and the full list of fixtures:

Saturday 4 June

Joe McDonagh Cup final: Antrim v Kerry, Croke Park 4.30pm.

Leinster senior hurling final: Galway v Kilkenny, Croke Park, 7pm.

Sunday 5 June

Munster senior hurling final: Clare v Limerick, Semple Stadium, 4pm

Weekend 11-12 June

All-Ireland senior hurling preliminary quarter-finals

(Joe McDonagh Cup finalists have home advantage)

Winner Antrim/Kerry v Munster third team

Loser Antrim/Kerry v Wexford

Saturday 18 June

All-Ireland senior hurling quarter-finals

Leinster final runner-up v Joe McDonagh Cup winner/Munster third team

Munster final runner-up v Joe McDonagh Cup loser/Wexford

