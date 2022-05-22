Membership : Access or Sign Up
Sunday 22 May 2022
Here is the 2022 All-Ireland senior hurling championship schedule

The Leinster and Munster action finished off this weekend.

By Fintan O'Toole Sunday 22 May 2022, 9:16 PM
50 minutes ago 4,348 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5770701
Croke Park will host next month's Leinster and Joe McDonagh Cup finals.
Image: Tom Maher/INPHO
Image: Tom Maher/INPHO

WITH THE ROUND-robin games in the Leinster and Munster senior hurling championship concluded, the schedule is now mapped out for the All-Ireland series.

Galway, Kilkenny, Clare and Limerick are the four provincial finalists who are all guaranteed an All-Ireland quarter-final spot at least.

Wexford and Cork have booked third place spots in their respective Leinster and Munster series, while Joe McDonagh Cup finalists Antrim and Kerry will also feature in the All-Ireland championship.

Here’s how the hurling schedule will play out in June and the full list of fixtures:

Saturday 4 June

  • Joe McDonagh Cup final: Antrim v Kerry, Croke Park 4.30pm.
  • Leinster senior hurling final: Galway v Kilkenny, Croke Park, 7pm.

Sunday 5 June

  • Munster senior hurling final: Clare v Limerick, Semple Stadium, 4pm

Weekend 11-12 June

All-Ireland senior hurling preliminary quarter-finals

(Joe McDonagh Cup finalists have home advantage)

  • Winner Antrim/Kerry v Munster third team
  • Loser Antrim/Kerry v Wexford

Saturday 18 June

All-Ireland senior hurling quarter-finals

  • Leinster final runner-up v Joe McDonagh Cup winner/Munster third team
  • Munster final runner-up v Joe McDonagh Cup loser/Wexford

 

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

