Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Sunday 5 June 2022
Advertisement

Here's the fixture schedule for the All-Ireland hurling championship as provincial action concludes

The preliminary quarter-finals begin the action next weekend.

By Fintan O'Toole Sunday 5 Jun 2022, 7:42 PM
1 hour ago 12,830 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5783792

WINS FOR LIMERICK and Kilkenny bring the curtain down on the 2022 provincial hurling championship action, paving the way for the All-Ireland series to commence next weekend.

pjimage (28) Declan Hannon and Richie Reid were the weekend's victorious captains.

The outcome of yesterday’s Joe McDonagh Cup final determines that Antrim will host Cork and Kerry will entertain Wexford, both games next weekend with fixture details to be finalised tomorrow afternoon by the GAA’s CCCC.

The All-Ireland quarter-finals will see Galway play the winners of Antrim and Cork, with today’s beaten Munster finalists Clare facing Kerry or Wexford.

Limerick, who completed four-in-a-row in Munster today, and Kilkenny, who claimed their third consecutive Leinster title last night, are through to the semi-finals on the weekend of 2-3 July.

The semi-final pairings will see provincial final repeats avoided, and where feasible, any other repeat pairings.

Here’s the schedule for the remainder of the hurling championship.

 

2022 All-Ireland senior hurling fixtures

11-12 June – Preliminary quarter-finals

  • Antrim v Cork
  • Kerry v Wexford

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

18 June – Quarter-finals

  • Galway v Antrim/Cork
  • Clare v Kerry/Wexford

2-3 July – Semi-finals

  • Kilkenny and Limerick both through.

17 July – Final

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie