Here's the fixture schedule for the All-Ireland hurling championship as provincial action concludes

WINS FOR LIMERICK and Kilkenny bring the curtain down on the 2022 provincial hurling championship action, paving the way for the All-Ireland series to commence next weekend.

Declan Hannon and Richie Reid were the weekend's victorious captains.

The outcome of yesterday’s Joe McDonagh Cup final determines that Antrim will host Cork and Kerry will entertain Wexford, both games next weekend with fixture details to be finalised tomorrow afternoon by the GAA’s CCCC.

The All-Ireland quarter-finals will see Galway play the winners of Antrim and Cork, with today’s beaten Munster finalists Clare facing Kerry or Wexford.

Limerick, who completed four-in-a-row in Munster today, and Kilkenny, who claimed their third consecutive Leinster title last night, are through to the semi-finals on the weekend of 2-3 July.

The semi-final pairings will see provincial final repeats avoided, and where feasible, any other repeat pairings.

Here’s the schedule for the remainder of the hurling championship.

2022 All-Ireland senior hurling fixtures

11-12 June – Preliminary quarter-finals

Antrim v Cork

Kerry v Wexford

18 June – Quarter-finals

Galway v Antrim/Cork

Clare v Kerry/Wexford

2-3 July – Semi-finals

Kilkenny and Limerick both through.

17 July – Final