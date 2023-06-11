After Sunday's drama, here's the draw for the All-Ireland hurling championship

SUNDAY’S BEATEN MUNSTER finalists Clare will face either Dublin or Carlow in the All-Ireland senior hurling championship quarter-finals on 24 June.
Meanwhile, Galway — who were left shellshocked by Cillian Buckley’s 76th-minute winner for Kilkenny in the Leinster final — now have a fortnight to regroup for a quarter-final against Offaly or Tipperary.
After Sunday’s provincial drama in the Gaelic Grounds and Croke Park, the line-up for the All-Ireland hurling championship is now complete, with winners Limerick and Kilkenny set to enjoy a four-week break before their respective semi-finals on the weekend of 8/9 July.
Here’s the fixture list:
17 June: Preliminary quarter-finals
- Carlow v Dublin
- Offaly v Tipperary
24 June: Quarter-finals
- Clare v Carlow/Dublin
- Galway v Offaly/Tipperary
8 July: Semi-final
- Limerick v QF winner*
9 July: Semi-final
- Kilkenny v QF winner*
*Subject to the respective Provincial Champions not meeting the defeated finalists from
their province at this stage and, where feasible, the avoidance of repeat pairings, a draw shall be made to determine pairings.