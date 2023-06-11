Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Tom Maher/INPHO Sean Linnane and his Galway team-mates were stunned at the death by Kilkenny, and now face a quarter-final against Offaly or Tipperary.
# Fixture List
After Sunday's drama, here's the draw for the All-Ireland hurling championship
Clare face quarter-final against either Dublin or Carlow, while Galway are set to meet Offaly or Tipperary.
3.1k
4
35 minutes ago

SUNDAY’S BEATEN MUNSTER finalists Clare will face either Dublin or Carlow in the All-Ireland senior hurling championship quarter-finals on 24 June.

Meanwhile, Galway — who were left shellshocked by Cillian Buckley’s 76th-minute winner for Kilkenny in the Leinster final — now have a fortnight to regroup for a quarter-final against Offaly or Tipperary.

After Sunday’s provincial drama in the Gaelic Grounds and Croke Park, the line-up for the All-Ireland hurling championship is now complete, with winners Limerick and Kilkenny set to enjoy a four-week break before their respective semi-finals on the weekend of 8/9 July.

Here’s the fixture list:

17 June: Preliminary quarter-finals

  • Carlow v Dublin
  • Offaly v Tipperary

24 June: Quarter-finals

  • Clare v Carlow/Dublin
  • Galway v Offaly/Tipperary

8 July: Semi-final

  • Limerick v QF winner*

9 July: Semi-final

  • Kilkenny v QF winner*

*Subject to the respective Provincial Champions not meeting the defeated finalists from 
their province at this stage and, where feasible, the avoidance of repeat pairings, a draw shall be made to determine pairings.

Author
The 42 Team
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
4
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     