After Sunday's drama, here's the draw for the All-Ireland hurling championship

SUNDAY’S BEATEN MUNSTER finalists Clare will face either Dublin or Carlow in the All-Ireland senior hurling championship quarter-finals on 24 June.

Meanwhile, Galway — who were left shellshocked by Cillian Buckley’s 76th-minute winner for Kilkenny in the Leinster final — now have a fortnight to regroup for a quarter-final against Offaly or Tipperary.

After Sunday’s provincial drama in the Gaelic Grounds and Croke Park, the line-up for the All-Ireland hurling championship is now complete, with winners Limerick and Kilkenny set to enjoy a four-week break before their respective semi-finals on the weekend of 8/9 July.

Here’s the fixture list:

17 June: Preliminary quarter-finals

Carlow v Dublin

Offaly v Tipperary

24 June: Quarter-finals

Clare v Carlow/Dublin

Galway v Offaly/Tipperary

8 July: Semi-final

Limerick v QF winner*

9 July: Semi-final

Kilkenny v QF winner*

*Subject to the respective Provincial Champions not meeting the defeated finalists from

their province at this stage and, where feasible, the avoidance of repeat pairings, a draw shall be made to determine pairings.