This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Sunday 17 May, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Quiz: Test your knowledge of All-Ireland hurling final goalscorers

Can you remember who hit the net?

By Fintan O'Toole Sunday 17 May 2020, 8:30 AM
45 minutes ago 1,158 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5099130

Who hit Clare's fifth and final goal in their 2013 final replay win over Cork?
INPHO
Darach Honan
Conor McGrath

Shane O'Donnell
Podge Collins
A Tipperary forward bagged two goals in the 2001 final against Galway. Name him?
INPHO
Declan Ryan
INPHO
Mark O'Leary

INPHO
Eddie Enright
INPHO
Eoin Kelly
Which player fired Cork's only goal in the 2003 decider against Kilkenny?
INPHO
Setanta Ó hAilpín
Joe Deane

Alan Browne
Ben O'Connor
Which of these Limerick players scored a goal in the 2018 success over Galway?
INPHO
Cian Lynch
Kyle Hayes

Tom Morrissey
Aaron Gillane
Kilkenny had a player who fired home twice against Waterford in 2008. Can you name him?
INPHO
Aidan Fogarty
INPHO
Henry Shefflin

INPHO
Eoin Larkin
INPHO
Eddie Brennan
Do you know the Wexford goalscorer in their 1996 final victory?
INPHO
Tom Dempsey
Martin Storey

Larry Murphy
Rory McCarthy
Any idea which Galway player supplied their first goal in the drawn 2012 decider?
INPHO
Damien Hayes
David Burke

Niall Burke
Joe Canning
Who scored Waterford's first goal in the 2017 All-Ireland final?
INPHO
Maurice Shanahan
INPHO
Jake Dillon

INPHO
Kevin Moran
INPHO
Shane Bennett
Which Offaly player famously scored a goal from a free to ignite their comeback in the 1994 All-Ireland final?
INPHO
Billy Dooley
Johnny Dooley

Pat O'Connor
John Troy
Lar Corbett scored a hat-trick in the 2010 final but what other Tipperary player found the net?
INPHO
Seamus Callanan
Patrick Maher

John O'Brien
Noel McGrath
Answer all the questions to see your result!
PA
You scored out of !
Gold
Top of the pile, you really were paying attention.
Share your result:
PA
You scored out of !
Silver
Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention, you could have won the gold.
Share your result:
PA
You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions just didn't suit you this time.
Share your result:
PA
You scored out of !
Wooden Spoon
Well now. There's not much we can say about that. Do you even like hurling?
Share your result:

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie