Quiz: Test your knowledge of All-Ireland hurling final goalscorers

Who hit Clare's fifth and final goal in their 2013 final replay win over Cork? INPHO Darach Honan Conor McGrath

Shane O'Donnell Podge Collins

A Tipperary forward bagged two goals in the 2001 final against Galway. Name him? INPHO Declan Ryan INPHO Mark O'Leary

INPHO Eddie Enright INPHO Eoin Kelly

Which player fired Cork's only goal in the 2003 decider against Kilkenny? INPHO Setanta Ó hAilpín Joe Deane

Alan Browne Ben O'Connor

Which of these Limerick players scored a goal in the 2018 success over Galway? INPHO Cian Lynch Kyle Hayes

Tom Morrissey Aaron Gillane

Kilkenny had a player who fired home twice against Waterford in 2008. Can you name him? INPHO Aidan Fogarty INPHO Henry Shefflin

INPHO Eoin Larkin INPHO Eddie Brennan

Do you know the Wexford goalscorer in their 1996 final victory? INPHO Tom Dempsey Martin Storey

Larry Murphy Rory McCarthy

Any idea which Galway player supplied their first goal in the drawn 2012 decider? INPHO Damien Hayes David Burke

Niall Burke Joe Canning

Who scored Waterford's first goal in the 2017 All-Ireland final? INPHO Maurice Shanahan INPHO Jake Dillon

INPHO Kevin Moran INPHO Shane Bennett

Which Offaly player famously scored a goal from a free to ignite their comeback in the 1994 All-Ireland final? INPHO Billy Dooley Johnny Dooley

Pat O'Connor John Troy