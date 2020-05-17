TagsSee other tags
Quiz: Test your knowledge of All-Ireland hurling final goalscorers
Can you remember who hit the net?
Who hit Clare's fifth and final goal in their 2013 final replay win over Cork?
Darach Honan
Conor McGrath
Shane O'Donnell
Podge Collins
A Tipperary forward bagged two goals in the 2001 final against Galway. Name him?
Declan Ryan
Mark O'Leary
Eddie Enright
Eoin Kelly
Which player fired Cork's only goal in the 2003 decider against Kilkenny?
Setanta Ó hAilpín
Joe Deane
Alan Browne
Ben O'Connor
Which of these Limerick players scored a goal in the 2018 success over Galway?
Cian Lynch
Kyle Hayes
Tom Morrissey
Aaron Gillane
Kilkenny had a player who fired home twice against Waterford in 2008. Can you name him?
Aidan Fogarty
Henry Shefflin
Eoin Larkin
Eddie Brennan
Do you know the Wexford goalscorer in their 1996 final victory?
Tom Dempsey
Martin Storey
Larry Murphy
Rory McCarthy
Any idea which Galway player supplied their first goal in the drawn 2012 decider?
Damien Hayes
David Burke
Niall Burke
Joe Canning
Who scored Waterford's first goal in the 2017 All-Ireland final?
Maurice Shanahan
Jake Dillon
Kevin Moran
Shane Bennett
Which Offaly player famously scored a goal from a free to ignite their comeback in the 1994 All-Ireland final?
Billy Dooley
Johnny Dooley
Pat O'Connor
John Troy
Lar Corbett scored a hat-trick in the 2010 final but what other Tipperary player found the net?
Seamus Callanan
Patrick Maher
John O'Brien
Noel McGrath
You scored out of !
Gold
Top of the pile, you really were paying attention.
You scored out of !
Silver
Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention, you could have won the gold.
You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions just didn't suit you this time.
You scored out of !
Wooden Spoon
Well now. There's not much we can say about that. Do you even like hurling?
COMMENTS (1)