Gaelic Grounds to host refixed All-Ireland Freshers hurling final after venue row

LIT and UL will contest the Freshers final on Thursday at the Gaelic Grounds.

THE ALL-IRELAND Freshers 1 hurling final has been refixed for the Gaelic Grounds this Thursday, almost one month after it was supposed to take place.

Confusion reigned over the decider between LIT and UL as both teams turned up at different venues for the initial clash on 13 March.

Originally Mary Immaculate College was to host the game. However LIT was then announced as the venue on the Tuesday before the final, following a coin toss between the colleges.

UL then indicated that they would be lining out at the original venue in Mary I just over an hour before throw-in and remained at those grounds. Meanwhile, referee Cathal McAllister, his match officials and the LIT team all went to the LIT venue.

McAllister waited the compulsory 15 minutes to give UL an opportunity to show for the 4.30pm throw-in, but they didn’t arrive. The LIT team then departed the field at 4.50pm.

The matter then went before Croke Park’s CCCC to decider whether the game would be refixed or if LIT would be awarded the title.

Following an agreement between both colleges, it has since been confirmed that the Freshers final will now take place at the Gaelic Grounds in Limerick this Thursday 4 April [throw-in, 4pm].

