Dublin to face Cork while Laois paired with Clare in All-Ireland hurling qualifier draw

DUBLIN WILL FACE Cork while Laois have been paired with Clare in Round 1 draw of the All-Ireland senior hurling qualifiers.

The draw was made on Morning Ireland after another weekend of hurling championship action which produced the pairings for the Leinster and Munster finals.

Wexford and Tipperary, who also lost out in their provincial ties, have been given a bye into Round 2 of the qualifiers.

The Round 1 fixtures are scheduled for the weekend of 7-8 November with the Round 2 fixtures set to take place on the weekend of 14-15 November.

Venues will be determined by the CCCC with the fixture details to be confirmed by this afternoon.

All-Ireland SHC Qualifier Fixtures

Dublin v Cork

Laois v Clare

