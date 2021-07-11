Here's the format for tomorrow's All-Ireland hurling qualifier draw

SIX COUNTIES WILL discover their fate tomorrow morning when the All-Ireland hurling qualifier draw takes place.

The draw is scheduled to be held for RTÉ Radio 1′s Morning Ireland programme at 8.35am.

Laois completed the line-up with their victory in yesterday’s preliminary round game over Antrim.

They will now join the Munster trio of Waterford, Cork and Clare, along with the Leinster pair of Galway and Wexford, after they all lost out in recent provincial action. The Munster and Leinster teams will be kept on opposite sides of the draw.

We know that Laois and Waterford will both be in Round 1 qualifiers, the former as the preliminary round winner and the latter due to their loss in a provincial quarter-final.

Cork and Clare will be placed in Bowl 1 while Wexford and Galway are in Bowl 2, one team will be drawn from each bowl and this pair will receive byes to Round 2.

Then Waterford will be put in Bowl 1 while Laois will go into Bowl 2, the draw then taking place for the two Round 1 fixtures.

The Round 1 games are due to take place next weekend with the fixture dates, times and venues to be confirmed by a meeting of the GAA’s CCCC.

