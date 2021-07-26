Membership : Access or Sign Up
Monday 26 July 2021
Here's the All-Ireland hurling quarter-final draw

It’s Tipperary v Waterford and Dublin v Cork.

By Kevin O'Brien Monday 26 Jul 2021, 8:51 AM
Liam Sheedy and Liam Cahill will meet on the sideline this weekend.
Image: Tom O'Hanlon/INPHO
THE DRAW FOR the All-Ireland SHC quarter-final will see Tipperary clash with Waterford, while Dublin meet Cork.

It pits Deise boss Liam Cahill against his native county, who he led to two All-Ireland U21/U20 titles.

Cahill was in the running for the Premier senior job before Liam Sheedy returned to the hot seat for his second stint in charge.

The draw was made on RTÉ Radio 1 this morning as the beaten provincial finalists were in one pot with the sides that emerged from round 2 of the qualifiers at the weekend in the other.

Both games take place on Saturday with times and venues to be confirmed by the GAA’s Central Competitions Control Committee later today. Provincial champions Limerick and Kilkenny await in the last four.

All-Ireland SHC quarter-finals

  • Tipperary v Waterford
  • Dublin v Cork

