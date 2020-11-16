Tipperary to face Galway in blockbuster All-Ireland hurling quarter-final, Waterford take on Clare

DEFENDING ALL-IRELAND champions Tipperary will face beaten Leinster finalists Galway in the All-Ireland hurling quarter-finals next weekend.

The second quarter-final will be an all-Munster affair with Waterford set to take on Clare.

Both ties will be played on Saturday at neutral venues outside of Croke Park, with details to be confirmed by the GAA.

Yesterday, Waterford were edged out in the Munster hurling final by back-to-back champions Limerick while Tipperary overcame Cork in their qualifier on Saturday.

Galway lost out to Kilkenny on Saturday night in the Leinster decider and Clare ended Wexford’s involvement in the championship.

A draw for the semi-finals will only be required if Clare and Tipperary both progress, as repeat pairings are to be avoided where possible and both counties have already faced Limerick in this year’s Munster championship.

