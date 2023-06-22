Poll: Who do you think will win Saturday's All-Ireland hurling quarter-finals?

LIMERICK AND KILKENNY have already booked their places in the All-Ireland hurling last four after their recent provincial title wins, but who is going to join them?

The focus is on TUS Gaelic Grounds for Saturday’s quarter-final double-header as Clare play Dublin at 4pm and Galway meet Tipperary at 6.15pm.

Clare and Galway both enter the game off the back of one-point losses in their respective Munster and Leinster deciders. Tipperary amassed 7-38 in last Saturday’s preliminary quarter-final win over Offaly, while Dublin hit 2-25 as they defeated Carlow.

Both Clare and Galway contested the All-Ireland semi-final stage last year and will aim to again successfully negotiate their quarter-final ties. Tipperary last reached a semi-final in 2019, while Dublin must go back to 2013 for their most recent appearance.

But who do you think will progress to contest this year’s semi-finals?

Let us know.

