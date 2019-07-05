Limerick set for Saturday night Croke Park date as All-Ireland semi-finals confirmed

LIMERICK’S BID TO win back-to-back All-Ireland senior hurling championships will continue on Saturday 27 July at Croke Park [6pm], after this year’s semi-final dates were confirmed.
John Kiely’s side, who last week lifted the Munster title, will travel to GAA HQ for the first of this year’s last-four ties, while Leinster champions Wexford will be in action at Croke Park on Sunday 28 July at 3.30pm.
Both Limerick and Wexford must wait to discover their semi-final opponents as the preliminary quarter-final ties between Laois and Dublin and Westmeath and Cork take place this Sunday.
The two hurling quarter-finals will then take place as a 14 July double-header at Croke Park. Kilkenny play the winners of Cork/Westmeath at 2pm while Tipperary face Dublin/Laois at 4pm.
It’s the first time the quarter-finals will take place at Croke Park since 2010.
The 2019 All-Ireland final is set to be played on 18 August.
All-Ireland hurling championship semi-finals 2019:
Saturday 27 July:
- Limerick v Quarter-Final Winner, 6pm
Sunday 28 July:
- Wexford v Quarter-Final Winner, 3.30pm.
