Limerick set for Saturday night Croke Park date as All-Ireland semi-finals confirmed

Shane Dowling celebrates his goal in last year's All-Ireland final.

LIMERICK’S BID TO win back-to-back All-Ireland senior hurling championships will continue on Saturday 27 July at Croke Park [6pm], after this year’s semi-final dates were confirmed.

John Kiely’s side, who last week lifted the Munster title, will travel to GAA HQ for the first of this year’s last-four ties, while Leinster champions Wexford will be in action at Croke Park on Sunday 28 July at 3.30pm.

Both Limerick and Wexford must wait to discover their semi-final opponents as the preliminary quarter-final ties between Laois and Dublin and Westmeath and Cork take place this Sunday.

The two hurling quarter-finals will then take place as a 14 July double-header at Croke Park. Kilkenny play the winners of Cork/Westmeath at 2pm while Tipperary face Dublin/Laois at 4pm.

It’s the first time the quarter-finals will take place at Croke Park since 2010.

The 2019 All-Ireland final is set to be played on 18 August.

All-Ireland hurling championship semi-finals 2019:

Saturday 27 July:

Limerick v Quarter-Final Winner, 6pm

Sunday 28 July:

Wexford v Quarter-Final Winner, 3.30pm.

