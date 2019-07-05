This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Limerick set for Saturday night Croke Park date as All-Ireland semi-finals confirmed

This year’s last-four ties will take place on the weekend of 27/28 July.

By The42 Team Friday 5 Jul 2019, 11:34 AM
56 minutes ago 2,610 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4711748
Shane Dowling celebrates his goal in last year's All-Ireland final.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Shane Dowling celebrates his goal in last year's All-Ireland final.
Shane Dowling celebrates his goal in last year's All-Ireland final.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

LIMERICK’S BID TO win back-to-back All-Ireland senior hurling championships will continue on Saturday 27 July at Croke Park [6pm], after this year’s semi-final dates were confirmed.

John Kiely’s side, who last week lifted the Munster title, will travel to GAA HQ for the first of this year’s last-four ties, while Leinster champions Wexford will be in action at Croke Park on Sunday 28 July at 3.30pm. 

Both Limerick and Wexford must wait to discover their semi-final opponents as the preliminary quarter-final ties between Laois and Dublin and Westmeath and Cork take place this Sunday.

The two hurling quarter-finals will then take place as a 14 July double-header at Croke Park. Kilkenny play the winners of Cork/Westmeath at 2pm while Tipperary face Dublin/Laois at 4pm.

It’s the first time the quarter-finals will take place at Croke Park since 2010.

The 2019 All-Ireland final is set to be played on 18 August. 

All-Ireland hurling championship semi-finals 2019:

Saturday 27 July:

  • Limerick v Quarter-Final Winner, 6pm

Sunday 28 July:

  • Wexford v Quarter-Final Winner, 3.30pm. 

