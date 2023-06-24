Here are the fixture details for this year's All-Ireland hurling semi-finals

REPEATS OF LAST year’s All-Ireland senior hurling semi-finals are in store off the back of Clare and Galway’s quarter-final victories this evening.
Clare hammered Dublin by 5-26 to 2-17 in the opening quarter-final before Galway saw off Tipperary by 1-20 to 1-18 in the second game of the double-header at TUS Gaelic Grounds.
Both beaten provincial finalists have bounced back to win with Galway’s reward being a tie with Munster kingpins Limerick on Saturday 8 July and Clare now set to face Leinster champions Kilkenny on Sunday 9 July.
The games will form double-headers with the All-Ireland senior camogie quarter-finals. Last year’s encounters saw both Galway and Clare lose out. Henry Shefflin’s men were narrowly defeated 0-27 to 1-21 by Limerick, while Brian Lohan’s team were dismissed 2-26 to 0-20 by Kilkenny.
Saturday 8 July
- Limerick v Galway, Croke Park, 6pm.
Sunday 9 July
- Kilkenny v Clare, Croke Park, 4pm