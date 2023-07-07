Poll: Who do you think will win this weekend's All-Ireland hurling semi-finals?

FOUR TEAMS LEFT in the running in the 2023 All-Ireland senior hurling race, but who will still be standing after this weekend’s action?

The Croke Park semi-finals see Limerick face Galway at 6pm on Saturday evening with Kilkenny meeting Clare at 3.30pm on Sunday afternoon.

It’s a repeat of last year’s semi-finals, Kilkenny won the first against Clare in a comfortable fashion by 2-26 to 0-20, before Limerick saw Galway in a thriller by 0-27 to 1-21.

So last year’s finalists Limerick and Kilkenny both bid to return to the decider, while Galway hope to return to the final for the first time since 2018 and Clare bid to end a 10-year wait since they were last in the final.

But who do you think will progress this weekend?

Let us know.

