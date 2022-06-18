Galway to face Limerick and Clare take on Kilkenny as All-Ireland semi-final pairings confirmed

Action from the 2018 All-Ireland final between Limerick and Galway.

GALWAY WILL TAKE on the reigning All-Ireland champions Limerick, while Clare will face Kilkenny in the 2022 All-Ireland SHC semi-finals.

The semi-final pairings were confirmed following a thrilling All-Ireland quarter-final double-header at Semple Stadium.

The Tribesmen secured the first of the semi-final slots that was up for grabs today, narrowly holding off a gritty Cork challenge. In the second quarter-final, Clare produced an impressive rally against Wexford to advance to a semi-final date with the Cats on Saturday, 2 July at Croke Park.

The second semi-final meeting between Limerick and Galway will take place at GAA headquarters on Sunday, 3 July as the remaining sides battle it out for a spot in the All-Ireland final on Sunday, 17 July.

All-Ireland SHC Semi-Final Fixtures

Kilkenny v Clare – Saturday, 2 July, Croke Park [Throw-in, 5.30pm]

Limerick v Galway, Croke Park – Sunday, 3 July [Throw-in, 3.30pm]

