Race for Liam: A look at the four teams bidding for All-Ireland glory

Ryan Byrne / INPHO Declan Hannon and Cian Lynch lift the Liam MacCarthy Cup last year. Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Limerick

Their recent semi-final history…

It’s been hugely impressive. For the last three seasons Limerick have passed their semi-final assignment, twice at the expense of Galway in tight contests, and then they overcame Waterford in 2021 more convincingly.

In the John Kiely era Limerick have triumphed in four out of five semi-final appearances, the only slip up occurring in 2019 when they were blown away by Kilkenny’s storming start and time ran out on their comeback.

Their championship so far…

A mixed bag, but more encouragingly for them there have been the recent signs that the powerful green machine is humming again. They stumbled to an early win over Waterford before losing to Clare and drawing with Tipperary in thrillers.

Then there were shows of brilliant defiance on home soil to win the last round-robin game against Cork that protected their championship interest and the display of remarkable nerve to hold off Clare in the Munster final, completing five-in-a-row.

Reasons to be optimistic…

They have lifted the Liam MacCarthy Cup for the last three years and in four of the past five seasons. The definition of a big game team, Limerick land at the 2023 semi-final stage as the scalp everyone else has to claim. Recent evidence in Munster suggests they are coming to the boil nicely. The form of Aaron Gillane and Tom Morrissey in attack has been terrific.

James Crombie / INPHO Aaron Gillane celebrates scoring a goal in the Munster final. James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Cause for concern…

Injuries have flared up at an inconvenient stage. Seán Finn is out for the season with a cruciate, then Declan Hannon sustained a knee problem in the Munster final that prompted an announcement that he was out of this semi-final tie. Even if the Adare man is named, there will be a doubt over his fitness and it’s been another frustratingly stop-start season for Cian Lynch. All critical components of the Limerick camp.

Galway

Advertisement

Their recent semi-final history…

No shortage of recent last four ties for Galway teams, this is the sixth time in the last eight campaigns that they have been a member of the All-Ireland semi-final quartet. But while they won successive three semi-finals between 2015 and 2018, they have lost their last two appearances at this juncture, both at the hands of today’s opponents Limerick.

Their championship so far…

They emerged from the Leinster round-robin series top of the pile and unbeaten. Draws with Kilkenny and Dublin were the closest they came to losing out, while three wins were collected by Henry Shefflin’s men. Their two outings since have culminated in heart-stopping finishes. Galway were shattered by the concession of the Cillian Buckley goal that won the Leinster final for Kilkenny, before holding firm in the face of Tipperary’s powerful finish in the quarter-final.

Ryan Byrne / INPHO Galway's Conor Whelan. Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Reasons to be optimistic…

Still standing when the action shifts to Croke Park despite the setbacks they have been hit with. No silverware to date this year but plenty would gladly swap for their situation. The spirit they demonstrated to not allow the late Leinster final drama rock their season, is commendable. Conor Whelan is in a stunning streak of form. An emerging crew are impressing – Seán Linnane, Cianan Fahy, Kevin Cooney and Evan Niland.

Cause for concern…

Galway really should have made life easier for themselves against Tipperary by closing out the game earlier. Instead they endured a nervy finish. Momentum lurched dramatically away from them, just like it had against Kilkenny. Jason Flynn is their latest injury loss, David Burke’s absence could be keenly felt as these games rise in consequence. And there is also the considerable challenge that Limerick pose.

Clare

Their recent semi-final history involves…

This has proved a stumbling block for Clare teams in recent times, just two semi-final victories in the last quarter of a century. It’s been challenging to qualify for the last four. The 2022 humbling by Kilkenny and the 2018 replay loss to Galway, both stung in different ways. For the 2013 survivors in their team, the aim is to replicate their feat from a decade ago.

Their championship so far…

Considering they lost their championship opener at home to Tipperary, shipping five goals in the process, this been a strong recovery operation by Brian Lohan’s team. Finally won a titanic clash with Limerick, but that round-robin win was soured by a loss by the same one-point margin to John Kiely’s side in the Munster final. Cruised to success in the All-Ireland quarter-final, notching 5-26 to inflict severe damage on Dublin.

Ryan Byrne / INPHO Clare's Tony Kelly. Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Reasons to be optimistic…

Won’t lack motivation after the hurt of their subdued showing against Kilkenny twelve months ago. Tony Kelly was hampered by an ankle injury then, Clare are entitled to hope they’ll get more from their star man on this occasion.

The supporting cast of Mark Rodgers (1-11), Shane O’Donnell (1-2) and David Fitzgerald (0-4) showcased their abilities last time out. Have made huge strides under Lohan’s watch, reaching an All-Ireland final would represent a big step forward.

Cause for concern…

It didn’t go so well for them the last time they were handed off by Limerick in an epic Munster final and crashed into a formidable Kilkenny showing in the All-Ireland semi-final. Rectifying the mistakes of 2022 will be key, although the form v Dublin this year was more encouraging than that v Wexford last year.

Injuries could determine their fate. What roles will Conor Cleary, David McInerney, John Conlon and Aidan McCarthy be able to play here?

Kilkenny

Their recent semi-final history involves…

Kilkenny are largely the masters of these situations. In their last ten semi-finals they have won seven, drawn one and lost two. It took extra-time before they suffered one of those defeats, 2021 against Cork, after being pegged back decisively twelve months previously by Waterford. Have a psychological edge also with the manner in which they dismissed Clare at this stage last summer.

Their championship so far…

Once more they booked their qualification papers from the Leinster group system, slipping up on the last day against Wexford but having made the hard yards previously. That propelled Kilkenny towards the Leinster final where they triumphed for the fourth year on the bounce. This one was laced with drama thanks to Cillian Buckley’s intervention, yet their reign since 2020 remains intact.

Morgan Treacy / INPHO Cillian Buckley celebrates Kilkenny's Leinster final win. Morgan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

Reasons to be optimistic…

Have made a major shift in eras with Derek Lyng replacing Brian Cody but were crowned Leinster champions once more and arrive to a semi-final encounter bristling with confidence. Their unquenchable resolve surfaced in that victory over Galway.

TJ Reid is still their figurehead and there’s an array of other threats up front in Martin Keoghan, Eoin Cody and Walter Walsh. Will feel they have unfinished business after last year’s All-Ireland final.

Cause for concern…

It all ended joyously in the Leinster final for Kilkenny but previous to that there was a slump in form, an eight-point second-half lead wiped out as Galway moved firmly into the ascendancy. That’ll be something Derek Lyng will seek to correct. 2022 All-Star Adrian Mullen was so pivotal last year, the continuing uncertainty over his fitness is a concern.