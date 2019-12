TJ Reid, Seamus Callanan and Patrick Horgan were three of the hurling stars this year. Source: INPHO

2019 was another hurling season to savour but how much attention were you paying?

****************

Who hit two goals for Ballyhale in their All-Ireland club final win last March? INPHO TJ Reid INPHO Adrian Mullen

INPHO Colin Fennelly INPHO Eoin Cody How many goals did Seamus Callanan score in the 2019 All-Ireland senior hurling championship? INPHO 9 7

6 8 Which one of these players was joint captain for Wexford in their Leinster final win? INPHO Matthew O'Hanlon INPHO Liam Óg McGovern

INPHO Conor McDonald INPHO Mark Fanning Galway were crowned All-Ireland minor hurling champions in August. Who did they defeat in the final? INPHO Wexford Limerick

Kilkenny Clare Laois stunned Dublin in the All-Ireland qualifiers in June. How many points did they win by? INPHO 4 2

1 3 How much did Patrick Horgan score in Cork's All-Ireland quarter-final loss to Kilkenny? INPHO 3-11 4-8

2-9 3-10 Who managed Tipperary to All-Ireland U20 hurling glory in August? INPHO Liam Cahill Liam Sheedy

Mikey Bevans Declan Fanning Who won the All-Ireland senior final man-of-the-match award? INPHO Ronan Maher Noel McGrath

John O'Dwyer Brendan Maher Name the Limerick player that won his second All-Star award this year? INPHO Aaron Gillane Cian Lynch

Declan Hannon Sean Finn And finally who won the Munster senior club hurling championship in November? INPHO Borris-Ileigh Ballygunner

Patrickswell Sixmilebridge Answer all the questions to see your result! PA You scored out of ! Gold Top of the pile, you really were paying attention. Share your result: Share PA You scored out of ! Silver Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention you could have won the gold. Share your result: Share PA You scored out of ! Bronze The questions just didn't suit you this time. Share your result: Share PA You scored out of ! Wooden Spoon Well now. There's not much we can say about that. Do you even like hurling? Share your result: Share

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!