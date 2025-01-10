All-Ireland intermediate club football final postponed due to tragic event

SUNDAY’S ALL-IRELAND INTERMEDIATE club football final between Crossmolina Deel Rovers and Ballinderry has been postponed due to a tragic event.
In a statement on Friday morning, the GAA said: “Due to a tragic event, the AIB GAA Football All-Ireland Intermediate Club Championship Final between Crossmolina Deel Rovers and Ballinderry is postponed.
“The CCCC will confirm the re-fixture details in due course.”
The clash of the Mayo and Derry clubs was due to throw in at Croke Park at 4.30pm, as part of a triple header with the All-Ireland junior and intermediate club hurling finals.
Russell Rovers (Cork) and St Lachtain’s (Kilkenny) face off in the junior decider earlier that day, with Watergrasshill (Cork) and Tynagh-Abbey-Duniry (Galway) going head-to-head for intermediate glory.
