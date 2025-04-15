LOOSEHEAD PROP MICHAEL Milne and hooker Lee Barron have joined Munster on loan from Leinster for the rest of the current season, ahead of already-announced permanent moves this summer.
In January, Munster confirmed the signings of Milne and Barron ahead of the 2025/26 season.
However, the dynamic front row pair have moved to the southern province early after Leinster agreed to loan them until the end of this 2024/25 campaign.
The loan deals were brokered after Munster suffered injuries to loosehead prop Jeremy Loughman and hooker Diarmuid Barron in their Champions Cup clashes over the past fortnight.
It’s a big boost for Munster to get injury cover in, but also to welcome Milne and Barron into their set-up early, allowing them to settle in before new head coach Clayton McMillan arrives this summer.
26-year-old Birr man Milne leaves Leinster after making 48 appearances for the province, as well as playing for the Ireland U20s, Emerging Ireland, and training with the senior Ireland squad.
24-year-old Dublin native Barron played for Leinster 23 times and also represented Ireland at U20 level.
Milne and Barron join the Munster squad at their high performance centre this week ahead of the URC clash with the Bulls at Thomond Park on Saturday.
Milne and Barron join Munster early on loan deal from Leinster
