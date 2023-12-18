Advertisement
Tullamore will host one of the junior semi-finals. Tom Maher/INPHO
Venues confirmed for January's All-Ireland intermediate and junior club semi-finals

The games will take place on Saturday 6 January.
4 minutes ago

THE VENUES HAVE been confirmed for the All-Ireland club intermediate and junior football semi-finals in the New Year.

The four games will take place on Saturday 6 January. Leinster intermediate champions Allenwood face Ulster kingpins Cullyhanna in Navan, while it’s Connacht winners Castlerea against Munster victors Cill na Martra in Portlaoise.

In the junior grade, Kerry’s Listowel Emmets will play Mayo’s Lahardane MacHales in Tullamore, while in The Downs club in Westmeath will host Cavan’s Arva against Kildare’s Milltown.

The senior semi-final fixture details had already been announced last week, Semple Stadium and Páirc Esler hosting those matches on Sunday 7 January. St Brigid’s, Castlehaven, Kilmacud Crokes and Glen are the four clubs in the race for the Andy Merrigan Cup.

Here’s the full schedule of All-Ireland club football ties:

Saturday 6 January

Intermediate 

  • Allenwood (Kildare) v St Patrick’s Cullyhanna (Armagh), Páirc Tailteann, Navan, 1pm - Spórt TG4.
  • Castlerea St Kevin’s (Roscommon) v Cill na Martra (Cork), Laois Hire O’Moore Park, Portlaoise, 2.30pm - Spórt TG4.

Junior

  • Lahardane MacHales (Mayo) v Listowel Emmets (Kerry), Glenisk O’Connor Park, Tullamore, 1pm - Spórt TG4.
  • Arva (Cavan) v Milltown (Kildare), The Downs, Westmeath, 1pm - Spórt TG4.

Sunday 7 January

Senior

  • St Brigid’s (Roscommon) v Castlehaven (Cork), FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles, 1.45pm - TG4.
  • Kilmacud Crokes (Dublin) v Watty Grahams Glen (Derry), Páirc Esler, Newry, 3.45pm - TG4.
