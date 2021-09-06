600,000 viewers tune in to watch Meath Ladies win thrilling All-Ireland final

JUST UNDER 600,000 TV viewers tuned in to watch Meath Ladies win their first senior All-Ireland crown and stop Dublin from completing a five-in-a-row.

The Royals capped off a superb return to the senior ranks by emerging as champions after a thrilling battle with Mick Bohan’s side at Croke Park on Sunday.

A first-half goal from Emma Duggan ultimately proved to be the decisive score as Meath held on for a 1-11 to 0-12 victory to secure the Brendan Martin trophy.

That result was preceded by the Junior and Intermediate deciders where Wicklow and Westmeath prevailed.

As the drama unfolded on TG4, the showpiece attracted an average TV audience of 226,600 which is an increase of over 50,000 from the 2020 senior final.

The match took a 30% share of viewing among individuals, making the Irish language broadcaster the most popular channel in Ireland on Sunday afternoon.

Viewing peaked at 5.36pm with 347,400 viewers, and in all, just under 600,000 tuned in to watch Meath’s triumph.

“TG4 is extremely proud of another successful year of the TG4 Ladies Football Championship,” said TG4 Director General Alan Esslemont.

“TG4′s 21 year partnership with Ladies Football is going from strength to strength. It is wonderful to see the support for ladies football across all sectors of society as evident by those who turned up in Croke Park yesterday and the viewers watching the matches on TG4 and across all of TG4’s broadcast platforms both at home and abroad.

“TG4 continues to lead the way, ensuring that women’s sport is front and centre for television audiences. Congratulations to Meath, Westmeath and Wicklow on their wins yesterday.”

