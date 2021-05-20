Here are the draws for the 2021 All-Ireland ladies football championships

CHAMPIONS Dublin have been pitted with Tyrone and Waterford in the round-robin phase of the 2021 TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Senior Football Championship.

The draws were conducted this evening (Thursday), with the five-in-a-row chasing Sky Blues handed a spot in Group C of the pool stages.

For the third year in a row, Dublin and Waterford will face off in the group stages.

Elsewhere, Cork, the 2020 runners-up, have been drawn with Munster rivals Tipperary, who they play in the opening round of the 2021 Lidl National League tomorrow evening (live on TG4), and 2020 intermediate champions Meath in Group B.

In Group A, the only four-team group in the competition, there are three Ulster counties drawn together, namely 2020 semi-finalists Armagh, Cavan and Monaghan. The Ulster trio will be joined in Group A by Mayo.

Group D, meanwhile, contains 2020 semi-finalists Galway, who are joined by Kerry and Donegal.

Two teams from each group will progress to the quarter-final stage, while Dublin, Cork, Galway and Armagh, the 2020 semi-finalists, were seeded for the 2021 senior draw.

The 2021 finals will mark the 21st anniversary of the long-standing partnership between the LGFA and TG4, while the dates for the championships will be confirmed in due course.

The intermediate and junior championship draws were also made this evening, here they are in full.

Senior

Group A: Armagh, Cavan, Monaghan, Mayo.

Group B: Cork, Tipperary, Meath.

Group C: Dublin, Tyrone, Waterford.

Group D: Galway, Kerry, Donegal.

Intermediate

Group A: Westmeath, Longford, Wexford, Sligo.

Group B: Clare, Fermanagh, Leitrim.

Group C: Roscommon, Kildare, Laois.

Group D: Offaly, Down, Louth.

Junior

Five team group with top 4 to progress to semi-finals:

Antrim, Carlow, Derry, Limerick, Wicklow.

