Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 20°C Wednesday 3 August 2022
Advertisement

All-Ireland ladies junior final replay set for the Athletics Grounds

Fermanagh and Antrim played out a draw at Croke Park on Sunday.

By The42 Team Wednesday 3 Aug 2022, 3:36 PM
42 minutes ago 764 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5832128

lara-dahunsi-is-challenged-by-aisling-obrien-and-shannon-mcquaid Antrim's Lara Dahunsi is challenged by Aisling O'Brien and Shannon McQuaid of Fermanagh. Source: Tom Maher/INPHO

THE ALL-IRELAND LADIES junior football championship final replay will take place at the Athletics Grounds on Saturday, 13 August. 

A last-gasp free from Orlaith Prenter earned Antrim a draw against Ulster rivals Fermanagh at Croke Park last Sunday.

The sides finished 1-13 apiece. 

Today, details of the replay have been announced, with the game pencilled in for a 5pm throw-in. 

Live coverage will be shown on TG4. 

2022 TG4 All-Ireland Ladies JFC final replay

Antrim v Fermanagh, Athletic Grounds, Armagh, 5pm – live on TG4

See Sport
Differently

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership

Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie