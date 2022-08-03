All-Ireland ladies junior final replay set for the Athletics Grounds

THE ALL-IRELAND LADIES junior football championship final replay will take place at the Athletics Grounds on Saturday, 13 August.
A last-gasp free from Orlaith Prenter earned Antrim a draw against Ulster rivals Fermanagh at Croke Park last Sunday.
The sides finished 1-13 apiece.
Today, details of the replay have been announced, with the game pencilled in for a 5pm throw-in.
Live coverage will be shown on TG4.
2022 TG4 All-Ireland Ladies JFC final replay
Antrim v Fermanagh, Athletic Grounds, Armagh, 5pm – live on TG4
