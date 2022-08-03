All-Ireland ladies junior final replay set for the Athletics Grounds

Antrim's Lara Dahunsi is challenged by Aisling O'Brien and Shannon McQuaid of Fermanagh. Source: Tom Maher/INPHO

THE ALL-IRELAND LADIES junior football championship final replay will take place at the Athletics Grounds on Saturday, 13 August.

A last-gasp free from Orlaith Prenter earned Antrim a draw against Ulster rivals Fermanagh at Croke Park last Sunday.

Advertisement

The sides finished 1-13 apiece.

Today, details of the replay have been announced, with the game pencilled in for a 5pm throw-in.

Live coverage will be shown on TG4.

2022 TG4 All-Ireland Ladies JFC final replay

Antrim v Fermanagh, Athletic Grounds, Armagh, 5pm – live on TG4

See Sport

Differently Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!