Four key forwards who could decide the All-Ireland Ladies semi-finals

AND THEN THERE were four.

All-Ireland final places are on the line in Thurles this weekend.

The All-Ireland finalists for the Ladies senior football championship will be determined this weekend as Dublin, Mayo, Kerry and Cork converge on Thurles for a semi-final double-header.

Mayo and Kerry will open proceedings with a 5pm throw-in followed by the clash of old rivals Cork and Dublin at 7.30pm. Kerry will be considered the front-runners for the Brendan Martin cup after tossing out the 2021 and 2022 champions, Meath, in a dramatic quarter-final.

Dublin booked their final-four ticket after they exacted revenge for their defeat to Donegal last year with a 15-point win over the Ulster side. Mayo held off their neighbours Galway to reach this stage, while Cork got the better of Armagh.

The outcome of the respective semi-finals may come down to the performances of some influential forwards on each of the four sides.

1. Carla Rowe – Dublin

A four-time All-Ireland winner and current team captain, Carla Rowe has been one of Dublin’s most consistent over the past 10 years. She was there for the days when Dublin couldn’t figure out the puzzle of Cork in 2014, 2015 and 2016.

And she was there when Dublin ended a seven-year wait for All-Ireland glory in 2017. Rowe is effective in any attacking position, and can carry possession through defences at pace. A reliable score-getter too. She chipped in with two points during her side’s win over Donegal in the quarter-final.

She’s familiar with their opponents Cork on account of their many meetings over the years, including five All-Ireland finals. Cork currently lead that rivalry 3-2 although Dublin have prevailed in their last two meetings [2020 and 2018]. Their most recent clash was in the National League this year where Rowe kicked the winning score.

And after falling short in their five-in-a-row quest against Meath in the 2021 All-Ireland final, a semi-final victory over Cork would ripen their charge back to the summit.

2. Shauna Howley – Mayo

Shaun Howley was the hero in her side’s victory over Galway as she notched the late winning point to send her side through to the All-Ireland semi-finals.

Extra-time was looming at the end of a thrilling clash between the Connacht sides, when Ciara Needham intercepted a pass to provide the assist for Howley with just 20 seconds remaining.

Howley was introduced at half-time for Deirdre Doherty and made a major impression as she struck for three points including two frees during the second period.

The Knockmore forward picked up an All-Star last year but was held in reserve for that narrow victory over Galway. Mayo manager Michael Moyles has opted to stick with that tactic again for the clash with Kerry, preferring to give Howley the impact role once again.

3. Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh – Kerry

Arguably one of the best footballers in the country, Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh is another example of consistency. Proficient off both feet with lethal accuracy, the three-time All-Star is also Kerry’s chief free-taker. Mayo will certainly target Ní Mhuircheartaigh as a player that must be nullified if they are to advance to the final.

Kerry’s quarter-final win over Meath was played in biblical rain, which limited every player across both sides. But even in the downpour, she still managed to contribute three points. She also came close to slotting home a goal that would have put the Kingdom out of sight in the dying stages, but credit to Meath goalkeeper Monica McGuirk, she kept the effort out.

As well as winning the Division 1 crown earlier in the year, Kerry also come into their semi-final with a crucial win over Dublin under their belt. Ní Mhuircheartaigh scored 1-6 when the sides met in the opening round of the group stages of the All-Ireland championship.

Kerry will be narrow favourites on account of their victory against Meath but having lost out to the Royals in last year’s All-Ireland final, they won’t be weighed down by that title in their quest for redemption.

4. Ciara O’Sullivan – Cork

One of the few remaining All-Ireland winners from that great Cork squad who dominated Ladies Football, Ciara O’Sullivan is still leading the charge for her county. She impressed once again in their quarter-final win over Armagh, top-scoring for her side with five points.

O’Sullivan’s is a strong ball carrier and retains possession with great composure and patience. She looks for the correct option on the ball. Her sister Doireann continues to be an important servant to Cork as well, helping herself to a goal as Cork captured the Munster title earlier this year after defeating Waterford in the final.

Their longevity is key to Cork’s ongoing presence at the business end of the championship, but they must face down their old foes Dublin if they want to get back to an All-Ireland final for the first time since 2020.

Similar to Rowe, the O’Sullivan sisters are familiar with Dublin’s power and will need to produce another forceful display if they are to book their place in the final on 13 August.

