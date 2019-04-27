This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Saturday 27 April, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Cork power past Clare - and Storm Hannah - to claim All-Ireland minor title

Clodagh Finn scored 1-8 as Cork made it two-in-a-row at the minor grade.

By Daragh Ó'Conchúir Saturday 27 Apr 2019, 6:08 PM
1 hour ago 1,322 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4609425
Cork: two-in-a-row for the Rebels.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Cork: two-in-a-row for the Rebels.
Cork: two-in-a-row for the Rebels.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Clare 2-12

Cork 3-15 

CLODAGH FINN SCORED 1-8, Emma Murphy slotted a brace of goals, and player of the match Fiona Keating shot five points as Cork secured a second All-Ireland Minor A Camogie Championship in a row against Clare at MacDonagh Park.

The Rebels were given a huge fright however, as the Banner girls reduced a 17-point deficit at half time to six by the final whistle.

The impact of the wind could not be underestimated as Storm Hannah made a slow retreat. Cork were clinical in the opening period with the gale in their favour, leading by 3-11 to 0-3 at half time.

It was the Clodagh Finn Show early on as Cork laid siege to Rachel Daly’s goal. The Fr O’Neills tyro provided the first four points before getting the final touch to make it 1-4 to 0-0 with just seven minutes elapsed.

Roisin Minogue and Fiona Keating Roisin Minogue and Fiona Keating. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Lorna McNamara registered Clare’s opening two scores but Dervilla Moloney’s troops were left shellshocked as Murphy grabbed her two goals inside a minute at the start of the second quarter. Keating provided a supplementary trio of points, McNamara Clare’s third, but it was looking forlorn for the saffron and blue at that juncture.

Yet they resumed with real intent and when McNamara set up Robyn Conway for a goal in the 36th minute, they were reinvigorated.

McNamara brought her tally to 10 points but Clare needed a goal earlier than when it finally arrived, in the third minute of injury time, the brilliant McNamara providing the assist for Finia O’Brien but Jerry Wallace’s Cork had done enough.

Robyn Conway and Hannah Sexton Robyn Conway and Hannah Sexton, Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Laois and Limerick will have to do it all again in the Minor B Final, as they could not be separated following a titanic tussle at the opening game in Nenagh.

Once again, the wind was a significant factor but considerable credit must go to both sets of defences, who performed magnificently into the teeth of the gale for it to leave it 0-8 to 1-5 at the change of ends.

The key score in the first half was a fifth-minute Kirsten Keenan goal for Laois, after Keenan and Iris Kennelly had exchanged early points. That gave Robert Jones’s crew something to hold onto and though they ended up trailing at the change of ends, the 0-7 to 1-1 deficit would not have seemed insurmountable.

Enya Harrington slotted four points for Limerick and Kennelly another but a vital clearance by Katie Dunican off the line denied the Shannonsiders what seemed a certain goal.

It was all Laois in the second half but Kevin Connolly would have been delighted with the grit shown by his crew. A couple of frees from Keenan brought Laois within one and when Clodagh Tynan equalised from a 70m free on the three-quarter mark, the O’Moores looks to have it in the bag.

Heroic defence kept them out for 10 minutes but captain Alice Walshe split the posts to put Laois in front, only for Sinéad McElligott to level within a minute.

Laois did have two chances to snatch it from frees but were unable to take them, with one hitting the upright, and the replay will take place at a yet-to-be-determined venue next Saturday.

In the Minor C Final, Tyrone had too much scoring power for Kerry, prevailing by 3-12 to 0-6 in Crettyard.

The Red Hands did the damage in the first half, when Lára Devlin, Catherine Muldoon and Kaitlín Gallagher goaled to lead by 3-4 to 0-2. From there, it only needed some resolute defending to take the spoils for the first time, though Amy O’Sullivan excelled for Kerry.

Inniskeen Grattans played host to the Minor B Shield decider and the honours were claimed by Down over Meath, by 3-6 to 1-6.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Daragh Ó'Conchúir
@RebelDevil71

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie