Kerry-Tyrone to be shown on GAAGo as All-Ireland quarter-final schedule confirmed

THE GAA HAVE confirmed the exact fixture details for next weekend’s All-Ireland Senior Football Championship quarter-finals at Croke Park, with the tantalising clash between reigning champions Kerry and 2021 champions Tyrone raising the curtain on Saturday.

Kerry and Tyrone’s quarter-final will throw in at 3:45pm on Saturday, and will be broadcast exclusively live on GAAGo. The game will be refereed by Kildare man Brendan Cawley.

Advertisement

That game will be followed by Armagh’s meeting with Monaghan, which will throw in at 6pm on Saturday at GAA HQ and will also be shown on GAAGo. Cork’s Conor Lane will take the whistle for that all-Ulster clash.

Sunday’s quarter-finals will be broadcast live on RTÉ, beginning with Derry versus Cork which will throw in at 1:45pm. Cavan’s Joe McQuillan will take charge of that one.

The latest installment of Dublin and Mayo’s modern rivalry will follow at 4pm, and will be refereed by Meath man David Gough.

All four quarter-finals will be decided on the day, via extra-time and penalties if necessary.

All-Ireland quarter-finals

Saturday 1 July:

Kerry v Tyrone, 3:45pm (GAAGo)

Armagh v Monaghan, 6pm (GAAGo)

Sunday 2 July: