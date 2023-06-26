Dublin-Mayo and Kerry-Tyrone the standout ties in All-Ireland football quarter-final draw

DUBLIN AND MAYO will face off in the All-Ireland senior football championship quarter-finals next weekend.

Reigning champions Kerry will go head-to-head with Tyrone amidst a hugely entertaining line-up.

The other quarter-finals are Armagh v Monaghan and Derry v Cork.

The draw took place live on RTÉ Radio 1′s Morning Ireland.

The quarter-finals will be played in Croke Park next weekend with two taking place on Saturday, 1 July and two more being played on Sunday, 2 July.

The GAA will confirm fixture details later this afternoon.

All-Ireland SFC quarter-final draw

Kerry v Tyrone

Armagh v Monaghan

Derry v Cork

Dublin v Mayo.