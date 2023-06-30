Geaney recalled for Kerry as O'Neill returns for Armagh ahead of quarter-finals

PAUL GEANEY AND Gavin White have been recalled to the Kerry team that has been named to face Tyrone in the All-Ireland quarter-final, while Rian O’Neill returns to the Armagh starting line-up for their Monaghan showdown.

Geaney comes in to replace Tony Brosnan in the Kerry attack while White slots in ahead of Mike Breen in the Kingdom half-back line.

The All-Ireland champions take on Tyrone as part of Saturday’s double-header at Croke Park, followed by the clash of Armagh and Monaghan. The other two quarter-finals will take place in Croke Park on Sunday as Derry face Cork while Dublin square off with Mayo.

Armagh manager Kieran McGeeney has named Rian O’Neill to start at full-forward for that Ulster derby after the Crossmaglen star served a one-match suspension. O’Neill was dismissed with a red card during his side’s defeat to Tyrone in the All-Ireland series which ruled him out of their group game with Galway.

There was an appeal to have the red card rescinded but the decision to enforce a one-match suspension was upheld.

O’Neill returns as Callum Cumiskey switches to wing-back while Aaron McKay slots into full-back.

Kerry

1. Shane Ryan (Rathmore)

2. Graham O’Sullivan (Dromid Pearses), 3. Jason Foley (Ballydonoghue), 4. Tom O’Sullivan (Dingle)

5. Paul Murphy (Dingle), 6. Tadhg Morley (Templenoe), 7. Gavin White (Dr Crokes)

8. Diarmuid O’Connor (Na Gaeil), 9. Jack Barry (Na Gaeil)

10. Dara Moynihan (Spa), 11. Sean O’Shea (Kenmare Shamrocks), 12. Adrian Spillane (Templenoe)

13. Paudie Clifford (Fossa), 14. David Clifford (Fossa), Paul Geaney (Dingle)

Armagh

1. Ethan Rafferty (Granemore)

2. Paddy Burns (Burren), 3. Aaron McKay (Dromintee), 4. Aidan Forker (Maghery)

5. Conor O’Neill (Killeavey), 5. Greg McCabe (Camlough), 12. Callum Cumiskey (Crossmaglen)

8. Ciaran Mackin (Camlough), 9. Ben Crealey (Maghery)

10. Jason Duffy (Cullyhanna), 11. Rory Grugan (Ballymacnab), 12. Stefan Campbell (Clann na Gael)

13. Conor Turbitt (Clann Eireann), 14. Rian O’Neill (Crossmaglen), 15. Andrew Murnin (St Paul’s),

