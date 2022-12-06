All-Ireland semi-final meeting of Ballyhale and Ballygunner to clash with World Cup final

THE ALL-IRELAND SENIOR hurling club championship semi-finals will form a Croke Park double-header on Sunday week, 18 December.
The highly-anticipated showdown between Ballyhale Shamrocks and Ballygunner will clash with the World Cup final, though.
A repeat of last season’s All-Ireland final, the meeting of the Leinster and Munster champions is due to throw in at 3.30pm, with the decider in Qatar kicking off at 3pm.
Galway’s St Thomas’ and Dunloy of Antrim do battle in the earlier semi-final at 1.30pm.
Both games will be live on TG4, with a winner on the day required.
Reports From Qatar
Get Gavin's exclusive writing and analysis from the 2022 Fifa World CupBecome a Member
Ballygunner Ballyhale All-Ireland hurling semi-final (3.30pm) to coincide with World Cup final (3pm) on December 18th.— Fintan O'Toole (@fotoole13) December 6, 2022
GAA had similar scenario in 2018, Kerry Galway Super 8s game began at same time as France v Croatia.
COMMENTS (4)