All-Ireland semi-final meeting of Ballyhale and Ballygunner to clash with World Cup final

Ballyhale and Ballygunner will do battle at 3.30pm on Sunday, 18 December, with the World Cup final getting underway at 3pm.

THE ALL-IRELAND SENIOR hurling club championship semi-finals will form a Croke Park double-header on Sunday week, 18 December.

The highly-anticipated showdown between Ballyhale Shamrocks and Ballygunner will clash with the World Cup final, though.

A repeat of last season’s All-Ireland final, the meeting of the Leinster and Munster champions is due to throw in at 3.30pm, with the decider in Qatar kicking off at 3pm.

Galway’s St Thomas’ and Dunloy of Antrim do battle in the earlier semi-final at 1.30pm.

Both games will be live on TG4, with a winner on the day required.

