Poll: Who do you think will win the All-Ireland senior camogie title in 2022?

Galway are the reigning champions.

By The42 Team Thursday 6 Jan 2022, 6:30 AM
Sarah Dervan was Galway's All-Ireland winning captain in 2021.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

GALWAY HARDLY HAD their hands on the O’Duffy Cup last September when their manager, Cathal Murray, laid out the next goal.

“The great teams have done it back-to-back,” he said.

That is now the challenge for the Tribe, who were also champions in 2019.

In 2020, it was Kilkenny who triumphed, while Cork went back-to-back in 2017 and 2018, and ’14 and ’15.

The three counties have established themselves as camogie’s unquestionable Big Three, sharing each and every All-Ireland crown and making up all of the final pairings since 2012, when Wexford last tasted success.

The big question is will this trend continue for the tenth consecutive year in 2022, or will a county from the chasing pack shake things up?

If you think that could be the case, let us know who in the comments’ section below, but first, take our poll:

Who do you think will win the All-Ireland senior camogie title in 2022?


Poll Results:

Galway (7)
Cork (6)
Kilkenny (5)
Other (2)




The42 Team

