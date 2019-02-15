This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Poll: Who do you think will contest the All-Ireland senior club football final?

The semi-final ties take place tomorrow in Thurles and Carrick-on-Shannon

By Fintan O'Toole Friday 15 Feb 2019, 6:30 AM
32 minutes ago 463 Views No Comments
Image: Seb Daly/SPORTSFILE
Image: Seb Daly/SPORTSFILE

IT’S SEMI-FINAL weekend in the AIB All-Ireland senior club football championship with 2019 final spots on offer tomorrow afternoon.

In Carrick-on-Shannon at 1.30pm it will be the meeting of Connacht champions Corofin and Ulster kingpins Gaoth Dobhair before Semple Stadium at 3.30pm will be stage the clash between Munster title holders Dr Crokes and Leinster winners Mullinalaghta.

The ties provide a sharp contrast in terms of experience. Galway’s Corofin are the reigning All-Ireland champions while they also celebrated on St Patrick’s Day in 2015 and Kerry’s Dr Crokes grabbed the national silverware in 2017. Since 2007 both Corofin and Dr Crokes have featured in All-Ireland semi-finals on six occasions.

However for Donegal’s Gaoth Dobhair and Longford’s Mullinalaghta this is unchartered territory after they toasted their maiden provincial final victories at the close of 2018.

But who do you think will progress from tomorrow’s pairings? Let us know.


Poll Results:






