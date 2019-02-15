Poll: Who do you think will contest the All-Ireland senior club football final?

IT’S SEMI-FINAL weekend in the AIB All-Ireland senior club football championship with 2019 final spots on offer tomorrow afternoon.

In Carrick-on-Shannon at 1.30pm it will be the meeting of Connacht champions Corofin and Ulster kingpins Gaoth Dobhair before Semple Stadium at 3.30pm will be stage the clash between Munster title holders Dr Crokes and Leinster winners Mullinalaghta.

The ties provide a sharp contrast in terms of experience. Galway’s Corofin are the reigning All-Ireland champions while they also celebrated on St Patrick’s Day in 2015 and Kerry’s Dr Crokes grabbed the national silverware in 2017. Since 2007 both Corofin and Dr Crokes have featured in All-Ireland semi-finals on six occasions.

However for Donegal’s Gaoth Dobhair and Longford’s Mullinalaghta this is unchartered territory after they toasted their maiden provincial final victories at the close of 2018.

But who do you think will progress from tomorrow’s pairings? Let us know.

