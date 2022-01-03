Poll: Who do you think will win the All-Ireland senior football title in 2022?

FOR THE FIRST time since 2015, we are entering a Gaelic football season where Dublin are not the reigning All-Ireland champions.

Their era of dominance finally came to a close last August at the hands of Mayo and it was Tyrone who ultimately capitalised, celebrating their fourth Sam Maguire win the following month.

The current title holders will be aiming in 2022 to achieve something the county has not before, back-to-back All-Ireland senior wins.

Dublin will not lack motivation as they seek to return to the summit, while Kerry have their own painful All-Ireland semi-final loss to atone for.

And there is Mayo, finalists in the last two campaigns but still chasing that elusive silverware.

Who do you think will be crowned All-Ireland senior football winners for 2022?

A member of that leading quartet or a surprise outside winner?

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

Let us know.

