Quiz: Name the 33 managers in the 2019 All-Ireland senior football championship race?

AFTER THE SPRING action in the league and the build-up in April, the 2019 All-Ireland senior football championship commences on Sunday.

The 2019 championship campaign begins on Sunday.

It all begins in the Connacht championship with overseas trips for the footballers of Galway and Mayo. Ruislip will host London’s clash with Galway while Gaelic Park is the stage for the meeting of New York and London.

The Leinster and Munster football action commences on Saturday 11 May, the Ulster fare begins on Sunday 12 May and it continues all the way through the summer until the All-Ireland decider on Sunday 1 September when Sam Maguire will be up for grabs.

Dublin are the favourites to triumph as they bid for five-in-a-row in 2019 but do you know the managers in charge of the 33 counties in contention as the championship begins?

Time to test your knowledge with this quiz. If it doesn’t display correctly, click here.

