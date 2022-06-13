Kerry-Mayo showdown, Cork facing huge challenge and a novel All-Ireland finalist in store

AND THEN THERE were eight.

The All-Ireland senior football race is cut down to a bunch of contenders after the weekend’s action and today’s quarter-final draw sparks plenty of talking points.

1. A Kerry-Mayo heavyweight showdown

The standout tie is a repeat of the league final from just over two months ago as Kerry and Mayo are set to renew acquaintances. The Kingdom strolled to a 15-point success on a day when David Clifford’s brand of magic was the most impressive aspect of the game. Since then Kerry have continued to dominate games, cruising to the collection of another Munster title, and still uncertain of their overall health. The concerns of being undercooked routinely surround them before they get to the business end in Croke Park. This is the type of championship test they wanted and needed.

Mayo have not done much to convince they can bridge the gap that existed in that league decider. A loss to Galway followed by wins over Monaghan and Kildare that contained their share of anxious moments, particularly in the stuttering manner in which they won on Saturday. Yet the great survival artists that they are, Mayo are still standing. A game featuring two counties that have lost six of the last seven All-Ireland finals between them, is one to savour.

Padraig O'Hora and David Clifford.

2. The challenge rises for Cork

For a team that were on the brink of relegation a few months ago, an outcome that would have removed them from the Sam Maguire equation, Cork suddenly find themselves in the bracket of the last eight teams in action. That status has been aided by favourable qualifier draws, enjoying home advantage and facing the two teams promoted from Division 3 this year.

Cork have tapped into something though, grinding out wins from tricky situations – a trait that has eluded them in the past – and gaining precious momentum as the season progresses. They have players in good form like Sean Powter, Kevin O’Donovan and Steven Sherlock.

But being paired against Dublin is now a huge challenge. The football standard of their opponents will be spiked noticeably, Dessie Farrell’s side having ironed out some kinks that were apparent in early 2022. Three years ago Cork gave a valiant effort in the Super 8s before being submerged by a wave of late Dublin goals. The rematch will feature vastly different personnel, only three of that Cork starting team likely to be available.

Rian O'Neill and Kieran McGeeney celebrate Armagh's win.

3. Armagh free from Ulster rivals

For Armagh the last two weekends have seen extremely heartening victories which have revitalised their season. There has been a familiarity to the fixtures as well, playing at home to Tyrone and heading to Clones to take on Donegal, their second encounter in a short time with Declan Bonner’s side. But the frequency of their games against provincial rivals means that avoiding Derry must have been the hope of their support.

It’s good for them to be facing into a fresh challenge. Galway are novel opponents, the teams have tended to operate in different league divisions in recent years. The fixture is a throwback to a time when the counties were major All-Ireland contenders, the 2001 qualifier decided in thrilling style late on by Paul Clancy’s point. The current models are in good working order, Armagh firing 3-17 yesterday against Donegal, Galway striking 2-19 recently against Roscommon.

Jamie Malone celebrates Clare's win with manager Colm Collins.

4. Clare step out onto the last eight stage

The previous time Clare managed to take down Roscommon in the qualifier round before the quarter-finals, they were met with a wearingly familiar sight when they at last sampled the Croke Park stage on the last eight weekend. Kerry have been the outfit that have serially tormented Clare teams in Munster during the Colm Collins era, the All-Ireland series brought no respite.

The Kingdom were potential opponents this time around, avoiding them is something they’ll be glad of. Derry have been the story of the summer with their marvellous run to reach the Ulster summit. Clare witnessed first-hand in February what Derry are capable of, losing by nine points on their home patch in Ennis. It’s the type of interesting championship pairing that is to be welcomed.

5. A novel All-Ireland finalist awaits

The upshot of today’s draw is that we now know there’ll be a novel presence in this year’s All-Ireland final. With the pathway established for the Connacht and Ulster champions, or their qualifier conquerors, to meet in the semi-final, it is guaranteed that one of Galway, Armagh, Derry and Clare will contest the decider.

Tomo Culhane, Liam Silke and Owen Gallagher celebrate Galway's Connacht final win.

It’s a massive opportunity considering the last appearance in the showpiece for that quartet – Galway 2001, Armagh 2003, Derry 1993 and Clare 1917. Even in terms of the semi-finals, only Galway in 2018 have recently featured there.

The All-Ireland final has been the preserve of Dublin, Mayo, Kerry, Donegal and Tyrone since 2011. A disruption to that order is intriguing.

