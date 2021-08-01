Here are the All-Ireland senior football semi-final fixture details

DUBLIN’S VICTORY IN today’s Leinster final completes the semi-final line-up for this year’s All-Ireland senior football championship.

Mayo's Aidan O'Shea and Dublin's Michael Fitzsimons. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Dessie Farrell’s team join Mayo, Kerry and Tyrone at the last four stage with the games set to take place on the weekend of 14-15 August in Croke Park.

Dublin will face Mayo on the Saturday evening at 6pm while it will be Kerry against Tyrone on the Sunday afternoon at 3.30pm.

Kerry's David Clifford and Tyrone's Ronan McNamee. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

It’s a familiar quartet. Dublin, Mayo, Kerry and Tyrone are the All-Ireland senior football semi-finalists for the fifth time in nine seasons.

The group that have contested that stage every second year since 2013.

There will be an increased crowd there to witness the games after Friday’s announcement that Covid-19 crowds restrictions are set to be relaxed, allowing attendances of 24,000 at each of the All-Ireland semi-finals, starting with next weekend’s hurling games.

2021 All-Ireland senior football semi-finals

Dublin v Mayo, Croke Park, 6pm – Saturday 14 August.

Kerry v Tyrone, Croke Park, 3.30pm – Sunday 15 August.

