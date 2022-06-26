Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 16°C Sunday 26 June 2022
Advertisement

Here are the fixture details for the All-Ireland senior football semi-finals

The games will take place on the weekend of 9-10 July.

By Fintan O'Toole Sunday 26 Jun 2022, 7:39 PM
27 minutes ago 2,679 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5800289
Kerry and Dublin set for a semi-final tie.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Kerry and Dublin set for a semi-final tie.
Kerry and Dublin set for a semi-final tie.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

THE FOUR PROVINCIAL champions are still standing to set up the All-Ireland semi-finals on the weekend of 9-10 July.

Derry will play Galway on the Saturday evening, while Dublin will face Kerry on the Sunday afternoon. It will be the first Derry-Galway semi-final tie since 2001, the counties also met in 1998, with the Tribesmen winning on both occasions. Dublin and Kerry last clashed on the semi-final stage in 2016 with their most recent championship meeting being the 2019 final replay.

Derry have reached the semi-final stage for the first time since 2004 when they were defeated by Kerry, qualification secured with Saturday’s resounding 5-13 to 2-8 success over Clare. Galway were last in a semi-final when they lost to Dublin in 2018, they will be buoyed by today’s dramatic penalty shootout win over Armagh.

Dublin have reached an All-Ireland semi-final for the 13th season in a row, claiming their spot after Saturday’s 0-21 to 0-10 victory against Cork. For Kerry it is the second successive season contesting a semi-final, running out 1-18 to 0-13 victors today over Mayo.

Here are the semi-final fixture details:

 

2022 All-Ireland senior football semi-finals

Saturday 9 July

  • Derry v Galway, Croke Park, 5.30pm – (RTÉ and Sky Sports Arena).

Exclusive NZ - IRE
Rugby Analysis

Get Murray Kinsella's match analysis and Garry Doyle's updates from New Zealand exclusive to members

Become a Member

Sunday 10 July

  • Dublin v Kerry, Croke Park, 3.30pm - (RTÉ and Sky Sports Arena).

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie