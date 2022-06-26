Here are the fixture details for the All-Ireland senior football semi-finals

THE FOUR PROVINCIAL champions are still standing to set up the All-Ireland semi-finals on the weekend of 9-10 July.

Derry will play Galway on the Saturday evening, while Dublin will face Kerry on the Sunday afternoon. It will be the first Derry-Galway semi-final tie since 2001, the counties also met in 1998, with the Tribesmen winning on both occasions. Dublin and Kerry last clashed on the semi-final stage in 2016 with their most recent championship meeting being the 2019 final replay.

Derry have reached the semi-final stage for the first time since 2004 when they were defeated by Kerry, qualification secured with Saturday’s resounding 5-13 to 2-8 success over Clare. Galway were last in a semi-final when they lost to Dublin in 2018, they will be buoyed by today’s dramatic penalty shootout win over Armagh.

Dublin have reached an All-Ireland semi-final for the 13th season in a row, claiming their spot after Saturday’s 0-21 to 0-10 victory against Cork. For Kerry it is the second successive season contesting a semi-final, running out 1-18 to 0-13 victors today over Mayo.

Here are the semi-final fixture details:

2022 All-Ireland senior football semi-finals

Saturday 9 July

Derry v Galway, Croke Park, 5.30pm – (RTÉ and Sky Sports Arena).

Sunday 10 July

Dublin v Kerry, Croke Park, 3.30pm - (RTÉ and Sky Sports Arena).

